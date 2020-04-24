Celebrities

Most Beautiful Black-Haired Women Ever

by Elsa Stringer
No man would be able to resist the charm and beauty of these famous women, and although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, nobody can dispute their gorgeous looks.

source:flickr.com

For some, blondes are the most fatal, while others love brunettes. However, some of the most beautiful women in history have had naturally dark or black hair.

Following is a list of the most iconic ladies who wore black hair for the better part of their careers.

1. Monica Bellucci

source:instagram.com

2. Elizabeth Taylor

source:instagram.com

3. Ornella Muti

source:instagram.com

4. Raquel Welch

source:instagram.com

5. Joan Collins

source:instagram.com

6. Gia Carangi

source:instagram.com

Honorable mentions go to the more contemporary and younger black-haired stunners, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, 33, and Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima, 38.

Elsa Stringer

