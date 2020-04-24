Most Beautiful Black-Haired Women Ever

No man would be able to resist the charm and beauty of these famous women, and although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, nobody can dispute their gorgeous looks.

For some, blondes are the most fatal, while others love brunettes. However, some of the most beautiful women in history have had naturally dark or black hair.

Following is a list of the most iconic ladies who wore black hair for the better part of their careers.

1. Monica Bellucci

Read Also: Monica Bellucci Stuns the Crowd With Her Natural Beauty

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Ornella Muti

4. Raquel Welch

5. Joan Collins

6. Gia Carangi

Honorable mentions go to the more contemporary and younger black-haired stunners, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, 33, and Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima, 38.