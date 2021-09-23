How To Mix And Match Old And New Clothes – 2021 Guide

We all have an old T-shirt or pants in the closet that are already old but are too dear to us to give to someone. No matter how many times you throw them out of the closet determined that this time you will get rid of them forever, somehow you always change your mind at the last minute and put them back on the shelf.

Combining old clothes with new and modern pieces is sometimes a real art. But you can also very easily turn some old piece of clothing into a handy piece with small alterations or a good combination.

When it comes to fashion, there are numerous prejudices. One of them is that we need a lot of money to look good. That is not true. All you need to build your style is time, planning, and inspiration. Today’s fashion is very suitable for combining because there is no certain style that dominates.

Let’s just remember the times when dresses and suits were reserved just for wearing shoes. Today, they are increasingly worn on sneakers, and you will have to admit – it looks great, and it is comfortable. There is another myth related to dressing, and that is that you need a full wardrobe of new clothes to be in trend.

And we will break that prejudice at the beginning because we know that only a few perfect combinations and fashion accessories are enough. You should enjoy fashion and constantly experiment, adding a personal touch to your style. A few new things combined with what you already have will make you the queen of fashion if you put some effort into it.

When buying clothes, our advice is to always choose those pieces of clothing made of higher quality materials and those that suit the body. It certainly doesn’t have to be a branded wardrobe where you have to set aside half a month’s earnings for one T-shirt. Today, it is easy to find clothes of satisfactory quality for everyone’s budget on the market. Visit shopstyleshark.com to find more about it.

But let’s go back to combining old and new clothes. We all have a classic white T-shirt in our closet that we wear in our free time. That same white T-shirt combined with jeans and interesting jewelry will give a special touch to your look. You can also remember some stickers or interesting buttons on it and it will take on a completely new look. Vintage style is popular in any ‘age’.

We could call this style a kind of recycling, future that it is characterized by past fashion, and it is not necessary that they are you garments perfectly preserved, we may conclude that the emphasis is not on the ‘good the state of ‘garments’ already on its originality and the very meaning, status or the culture of the one who expresses himself visually through it. Between quality, uniqueness, and the overall feeling of wearing something special, vintage clothing proves that today’s fashion is not what it used to be – primarily when it comes to quality!

Many people think that recycling old clothes is a sign of poverty. Well, those times are far behind us. Many consider this a special kind of art. Today there are many DIY videos that show us how to make a modern dress from an old dress, or how to get ultra-modern shorts from old jeans – simply shorten the socks to the desired length and sew lace on the hem.

As we can see, there are many ways you can combine or remake an old piece of clothing to get a whole new look.

We are aware that fashion is changing very fast. One year we all wear cowboy boots, while the next year we change them with boots that look like military boots. At one moment they are modern ultra-tight jeans with a low waist, at the next they are trapeze jeans. But some things never go out of fashion and read which ones below.

Every woman must have a little black dress in her closet. This piece of clothing is suitable for any occasion – an elegant dinner, going out to a club with friends, going to work. It is very easy to “play” with this dress. Every time you add a detail, it will have a completely new look – combine it with sneakers and you are ready for a day out, wear gold or red shoes and head to the most glamorous event this weekend, wear flat shoes, put on sunglasses and an interesting bracelet and you are ready for a job!

We come to the classic white shirt that is never boring – it goes great with a suit, a skirt with a high waist, but also jeans. Do you remember that scarf that has been in your drawer for years? Well, now it’s time to take it out and tie it around your neck! Autumn is coming, and what color tells us better than the various shades of yellow, brown, and red. Do you know what you would look great in? In a khaki knee-length coat!

When it comes to fashion, one rule applies, and that is not to blindly follow fashion trends, but to find yourself in a certain style and to wear what is in line with your appearance. In addition, we have already said that today’s fashion gives you enough space to build your style for decent money, and in that way stand out from the crowd and be noticed wherever you appear.

Today, layered clothing is especially modern, which is also very practical in autumn due to frequent temperature variations. However, avoid extremes. Don’t overdo it with clothes and layers by yourself. Choose clothes that will flatter your body shape and add elegance to your style.

We all agree that you should have a few more expensive, timeless pieces and that it is mandatory to have quality and comfortable shoes and a bag, but when it comes to the things we wear every day, there is really no need to spend a lot of money, some new clothing and a little creativity will suffice.