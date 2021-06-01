6 Ways the Microcannula Technique has Revolutionized the Cosmetic Industry – 2021 Guide

People around the world have different tastes, mentalities, and ways of thinking. However, this doesn’t mean we are different completely. There are certain goals that we all have and one of them is to look nice.

When you look closer, there are multiple ways how people can improve their physical look. Going to the gym, eating healthy food, and having good sleeping habits are only some ways to reach that goal. However, as time passes, aging is a process that no one can stop, and the first traces that become visible over time on our skin. That is the reason why people decide to go a step further and start looking for the help of experts.

The cosmetic industry is one of the most profitable industries in the world. Many doctors are using different methods to meet the requirements and expectations of their clients. While the method of work is different and it depends only on the knowledge and creativity of each individual, the tools they use are often the same. One of them is sharp tip dermal fillers that you can find in almost every ambulance, spa, or any other kind of cosmetic office.

As you know, technology is improving every single day and we often get some new inventions. The cosmetic industry, just like any other, could not afford to stagnate. That is the reason why more and more doctors are offering microcannula techniques.

If you are not familiar with the cosmetic industry and relevant terms often used by doctors, then there is a big chance you have never heard about microcannula. In the short term, a microcannula is the medical needle that ensures a higher level of control and flexibility. You can check here for more information about this amazing tool and find out all the relevant details.

Anyway, as we said, the microcannula technique is becoming more and more popular and it is slowly revolutionizing the cosmetic industry. In this article, we would like to analyze the ways it influences the entire field and highlight all the benefits it brings. Let’s get started!

1. The Accuracy of Work Reached Higher Levels

Well, here we come to the first way how the microcannula technique has improved the cosmetic industry. Doctors finally got the chance to be more accurate than usual because they are using the so-called blunt-tipped cannula. Keep in mind it is not always easy to turn the idea of the patient and the creativity of the doctor into reality. The good news is that, with a higher level of accuracy, they have even higher chances to reach the desired results.

2. The Visible Recovery Level Improved as Well

We do not want to say that shard needles are awful. However, it is good to mention that they have certain disadvantages. For instance, it often happens they cause tearing. Even if the doctor is highly skilled, it is hard to avoid something like that.

On the other hand, things with blunt-tipped cannula technique are a lot different than that. All the problems such as bruising and swelling are no longer that big. More precisely, the chances that these problems will appear are reduced to a minimum. That automatically means the recovery time won’t last too long, especially if we compare them with other techniques that experts from the cosmetic industry are using.

3. The Pain Patients Will Feel Is Minimal

Well, here comes the reason why people often avoid making some cosmetic changes. They are afraid of the pain they will feel during the procedure. Speaking of pain, the procedures with sharp needles around the lips are often too painful. If you ask people that decided on this move how painful this procedure is, they will tell you the pain is somehow bothersome. On the other hand, pain with the microcannula technique is a bit different, and people often describe it as pressure. However, they will all tell you it is not too uncomfortable.

4. Bleeding? No Longer a Problem

When people hear they will potentially bleed, their fear becomes even bigger. Understandably, that seems too risky and dangerous to them. Sharp needles, without any doubt, can potentially damage the arteries and veins below the skin. Of course, no one says you are going to die because of that, but you will surely bleed, and that can only boost your recovery time.

Speaking of the microcannula technique, something like that is almost impossible to happen. Thanks to the blunt cannula, the doctor will manage to pus hall the arteries and veins below the area that you want to improve aside. This will ensure that you won’t bleed at all, especially if the doctor you decided on is skilled with this technique.

5. Flexibility – One of the Key Benefits

Just because flexibility is the fifth way how microcannulas are improving the cosmetic industry on this list, that doesn’t mean it is not the most important one. Believe it or not, microcannula allow doctors to use filler injections in multiple locations. However, something different here is the fact they can do that with a single point of entry. This includes all the areas such as nose, nasolabial folds, cheeks, lips, and others. Doesn’t this seem amazing?

6. Side Effects?

Last but not least question that most patients have is whether there are any side effects. The good news is that answer to that question is – no, there are no side effects. Even if they appear, they will be minimal and easily solvable. On the other hand, this type of treatment will support the production of new collagen. Logically, that will improve the facial volume of the patients and make them look younger. More precisely, it will allow them to reach the goal they have!

Final Thought

To make things clear, the microcannula technique improved and it will improve even more the entire cosmetic industry.

More and more people will get the chance to improve their physical look with no side effects and a short recovery period. If you are afraid to do that because of the pain you feel, then you should remember the level of pain you have is minimal.

Your only task will be to find the best doctor that is skilled and knows how to use this technique in the best possible way.

Fortunately, all information is available online, and you can find out that easily.