12 Best V-Neck T-Shirts For Men In 2021

If you still don’t have a V-neck t-shirt in your daily wardrobe rotation, it’s time for a change.

V-necks are super versatile and work perfectly with most outfits and styles. Whether you need something for a smart-casual look, want to give your jeans and sneakers style a little bit of class or are keen to substitute your regular dress shirts under a blazer, V-necks are there for you.

Many great fashion brands understand the meaning of a good, high-quality V-neck very well and offer endless options.

But don’t worry, you don’t need to scour the internet and shops for the best options. We’ve done it for you!

Here are the best V-neck shirts for men in 2021.

1. Los Angeles Apparel Jersey V-neck T-shirt

Los Angeles Apparel takes pride in its American-made manufacturing process. With menswear essentials like this Fine Jersey V-Neck, it’s no wonder why the company has gained such a devout following.

These awesome V-necks are made of 100% combed and ring-spun cotton, are super comfortable, soft, and you can wash them without worrying about fading.

A fun fact, this fit was designed in 1999, so nostalgia fans will love it even more!

2. Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton V-neck T-shirt

Brooks Brothers is a high-end menswear brand that’s become a sought-after staple.

This V-neck is 100% cotton construction and stands out with red chain stitching, garment-dyed fabric, and an embroidered fleece logo. So, if you’re looking for something with subtle details, it’s the way to go!

Finished with Ultra-Fresh for protection against odors, this tee is perfect for hot summer days when sweating is unavoidable!

3. Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Jersey V-neck T-Shirt

Ralph Lauren fashion doesn’t need an introduction with its legendary shirts and aspirational advertisements. It’s synonymous with quality and style, and their V-neck t-shirts are no exception.

They’re versatile, casual and a little loose. You can choose from multiple bright and beautiful shades and wear them to your favorite bar, lunch dates, casual Fridays at the office and look dapper and stylish while doing it.

Washed for a perfectly broken-in look and feel, this jersey t-shirt is an off-duty essential you’ll reach for again and again.

4. Everlane Organic Cotton V-Neck

The Everlane brand is known for its transparency, sustainability and modern classic style. There’s surely a lot to like!

If you’re looking for a budget yet a quality option, their V-necks are just perfect. They don’t cost much, look great and stay in top shape even after multiple washes.

This comfortable, classic t-shirt has a subtle yet defined V-neck, is durable, and the certified organic cotton gets softer over time.

5. Fresh Clean Tees

The ultra-popular t-shirt subscription brand has some incredible options, and their V-necks are the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Made of a super-soft blend of ring-spun cotton and polyester, these tees keep the perfect shape! We also love that they come in multiple colors as a guy needs to come out of the black and white world sometimes.

Not sure about the size? No problem, Fresh Clean Tees will exchange your V-necks free of charge. Find their collection here: https://freshcleantees.com/collections/v-necks

6. Brunello Cucinelli V-Neck T-shirt

These luxurious, stylish classic men’s V-neck t-shirts made in Italy are the ultimate fashion staples that every guy will love.

The tees come in white, navy and grey and work beautifully with anything from denim trousers, chinos to slacks and a blazer.

We have to warn you, though, if you’re looking for a budget option, you might want to skip this one!

7. Mott & Bow V-neck T-shirt

We love these garment-dyed, Peruvian combed cotton V-necks for everyday life. They’re sturdy, keep their shape, but have that worn-out look we often crave but just can’t seem to nail.

The tees come in great earth and pastel colours that you’ll easily pair with your favourite jeans and chinos.

Oh, and forget about the shrinkage and that dreadful baggy look; these V-necks keep their shape even after endless washing.

8. Bluffworks Threshold Performance V-neck T-shirt

If you love travelling and the outdoors, this comfy V-neck might be just the one. As the name indicates, it’s designed for movement and lasts forever, even if you sleep in it in a tent while camping.

It’s wrinkle-resistant, super durable, lightweight (if you want to pack a couple more), and UPF50+ certified, so you won’t need to worry about that sunburn.

9. Mack Weldon Silver V-neck T-shirt

Mack Weldon is a brand that’s taken its technical savvy and put it right into one of the best V-neck t-shirts on the market.

It’s perfect as an undershirt and uses Pima cotton and Silver XT2 technology to wick away moisture and keep you nice and cool.

This antimicrobial tee is ideal for travel, and whenever else, you need to stay fresher for longer.

10. Banana Republic Luxury Touch V-neck T-shirt

Love a luxurious, silky feel on your skin? Not a fan of rough, sturdy cotton tees that feel like cardboard? Then you’ll love this Banana Republic t-shirt made of incredibly soft cotton.

Luxury Touch fabric gives it that superior comfort and a neat, polished look. We love it tucked into slacks or chino shorts as it’s fitted, but not too much, so it creates that perfect balance.

This tee is like your personal stylist and highlights what needs to be seen!

11. Eddie Bauer Legend Wash Pro Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt

Another great option for an outdoors fan is this Eddie Bauer tee that’s casual and extremely durable.

But even if you’re an urban outfitter, you’ll still love it as this cotton tee is made with a moisture wicking Free Dry finish and will be a saviour on a hot summer day!

It also has flat seams that prevent twisting, which is a huge plus for us!

This V-neck comes in classic black, white and grey, as well as brighter blues and oranges.

12. United By Blue EcoKnit V-neck T-shirt

This eco-friendly classic V-neck tee is super soft, and you’ll want to wear it all the time! It’s made with a specially formulated tri-blend of sustainable materials that only gets better with every wash.

These tees are an ideal choice for those looking to do their part and lower their carbon footprint. The brand is supporting the environment with each purchase through initiatives to clean oceans and waterways.

We love it for relaxing days in nature, hiking, camping or a leisurely day in the city!