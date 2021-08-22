Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny “Deepening The Rift” With The Royal Family

The dust over the interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave to Oprah back in March can’t seem to settle. The conversation that was held in the Duke and Dutchess’ Los Angeles home is still causing turbulence in the Royal family. Recently, the new book “Finding Freedom” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was published dissecting the fragile relationship between runaway Royals and the rest of the family. The authors emphasized that the Prince and the Canadian actress had no part in writing the publication.

During the exclusive interview, Meghan and Harry were mostly restrained when talking about the circumstances surrounding their wedding and the subsequent birth of their son Archie. Both talked about their time in Buckingham Palace in a moderate tone trying to avoid possible further confrontation with the Royals. However, one sentence was left engraved in everyone’s mind. Meghan Markle boldly stated that “some members of the Royal family were concerned about Archie’s skin tone” before the little one was born.

This dropped like the ton of bricks to the Royals who were already under the scrutiny of being too traditional and not in sync with the modern world. The ripple effect is still felt today forcing Buckingham Palace to hire their own private attorneys to investigate the claim. As far as commenting on the statement, The Queen stayed quiet as it was expected. However, this doesn’t mean that the public would let this one slide without any explanation from the Royals. Waving and smiling can only take them so far.

The book is way more controversial and straightforward than the Oprah interview. As mentioned, Meghan and Harry were not consulted, but their close friends were. And they had a lot to say. One of them criticized Queen Elizabeth II for taking “little accountability” for the claim. At the time, the Queen expressed her sadness over Meghan and Harry’s struggles and added that “recollections may vary”. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members”, the full statement read.

No one, not even the media, had the freedom to interpret the words into plain English. Does that mean that it’s not true, or Meghan’s memory is fading, or maybe, they have a different understanding of racism? Whatever the case, Meghan and Harry said that they are not surprised by the vague response from the Palace.

The aforementioned pal that took the liberty to comment on the strained relationship, added: “Months later and little accountability has been taken. How can you move forward with that?”. High expectations usually lead to frustration. Keeping their lips tight, Meghan and Harry, cleverly, did move forward with their lives.

Meghan Markle, and especially Prince Harry, are fully aware that any other comments would only deepen the gap between the two families. So, they continue to stress the fact that they made no further comments after the infamous interview, and will remain in close contact with the rest of the royal family.