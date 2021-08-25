Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Backlash After Donating To Afghan Charity

In the last few weeks, the world has been clamoring with the horrid news coming from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands are trying to escape the Taliban’s repressing government, leaving everything behind. The most vulnerable, as with any catastrophe, are women and children. Celebrities have been making a deafening noise about the need for immediate help.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the public uproar swiftly turning their attention to the defenseless misplaced people publicly expressing their concern and support. The Archwell Foundation placed an undisclosed donation to Women for Afghan Women (WAW) for which they were greatly thankful.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also issued a statement on The Archwell Foundation Instagram account. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless”, the couple posted. It continued: “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it”.

However, the followers were not accepting of the Duke and Dutchess expressed compassion. Many called their statement hypocritical and fake. The photos of Meghan in the military uniform and Harry smiling while fighting in Afghanistan didn’t help either. “Sorry, but these photos are so superficial and really embarrassing if you think at the PAIN ( Harry is smiling as a soldier like being at a holiday!!) and WAR ( is this a new film set, Meghan?!) what is it about… it shows how hypocrite you are in this rich surroundings really losing contact to reality, sorry, I feel ashamed for you”, one fan replied to the post.

The harsh comments continued by a woman who lost her child in Afghanistan: “You are sitting in your $11million mansion, how the hell can you say you suffer the same. Get out of the mansion, buy cheaper property and give the money to those who need it. I lost my son age 21 in Afghanistan so I know how that loss feels. Words don’t help actions do. Stop using the downfall of others to gain publicity”. The Sussex’s did not reply to any posts.

In the UK, things continue to be rough for Meghan and Harry’s image. The Great Britain TV host Simon McCoy was laughing when another presenter said that Meghan and Harry broke the silence on social media to address the situation in Afghanistan. McCoy was struggling not to burst into full-on laughter. However, he quickly apologized, if you can call it that, saying: “Sorry, only they would break their silence to tell us they are speechless”.

The backlash comes after the British analytic agency declared that Meghan and Harry lost 700K followers in just one year.

The Archwell Foundation also made a donation to The World Central Kitchen helping the victims of the Haiti earthquake. Spanish chef Jose Andre, who is also a family friend of the Sussex’s, is bringing relief to the victims by donating hot meals.

Meghan and Harry continue their mission through the foundation named by their son Archie. The couple is very active in helping young people, terminally and seriously ill children, HIV patients, expectant mothers, poverty-stricken nations, and homeless people around the globe.