Meghan Markle: Mother, Actress, Duchess, Book Writer and Now A Producer

Meghan Markle is an exceptional woman, who manages in many fields. From an early age, she wanted to become an activist and a fighter for women’s rights, someone who would do good and who would have a great impact on life and the world. She seems to be doing well, both in business and in life.

Even before she married Prince Harry, Meghan wanted to change the world, spread positive energy, and help people. As an actress, she had a great influence, and as a Duchess, she made the voice of the minority heard even more.

Although she did not like the way of life in the Royal Family, because journalists and tabloids constantly wrote bad things about her, and she could not even have her own voice, life in America is extremely pleasant for her. In addition to being a mother, actress, activist, and Duchess, Meghan has found a few other things she is good at.

Meghan has published a wonderful book, called The Bench, a picture book for children that talks about the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes. It is said that her biggest inspirations were Prince Harry and their son Archie.

Now Meghan has found a new job. It is an animated family series called “Pearl” in which Meghan will play the role of producer. It is a joint production of “Archewell Productions” by Harry and Meghan and Netflix.

In addition to Meghan, another excellent producer will be David Furnish, the husband of British singer Elton John. Elton is known to have been a great friend of Princess Diana and has always helped Harry and was also his friend.

Archewell Productions, a company founded by Megan with her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement that the series will focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, inspired by various influential women from history.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today, ”Meghan wrote on their official Archewell page, signing as Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Co-Founder of Archewell Productions.

The production house of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex should, according to the contract, shoot documentaries, documentary series, feature films, screenwriting shows, and a children’s program exclusively for one of the largest streaming platforms.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-million dollar contract with Netflix last year, and the first project was supposed to be the documentary series “Heart of Invictus” where Prince Harry himself was supposed to appear in front of the camera, however, filming was postponed. We are now waiting for “Pearl”, although the start date of the series has not been announced and we are looking forward to many new projects from Meghan Markle.