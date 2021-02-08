Marie Osmond has been in the public life for most of her life. She is now 60 years old, and her life has brought her many highs and lows both professionally and privately. She is always moving forward however, and always strives to be better and more successful.

Together with her brother Donny, she is a beloved celebrity both on and off the stage, and she has a giant fan flowing who have stuck with her through the decades. In this article, we will go over her backstory, her career, and at the very end, her current net worth. Read on to learn more.

Marie Osmond Biography

Marie Osmond grew up in a show business family. In the family of nine children, she was the only daughter. Because of these circumstances, she has been exposed the performing arts since a young age. All but two of her brothers toured as musicians act, but Donny becoming a solo star herself. Her mother encouraged her to try her luck in the music industry, and as we now know, she was right to do so.

During the early 1970s, Marie Osmond had her first country music project, after which she continued to climb the charts as a successful solo country artist. In 1975, she teamed up with her brother Donny for the now-iconic variety show Donny & Marie. The show aired in 1979.

Towards the end of the 1970s and in the 1980s, her music career soared even further while she also had multiple TV projects. In an interview with Alex Belfield, she revealed that she has had an interesting life when thanks to the entertainment career. She has collaborated with hundreds of talented people over the decades, including Earth Wind & Fire, or Olivia Newton John.

Business Ventures

Except entertainment, Osmond also launched various businesses, sometimes by herself and at other times with a partner. At the moment, she is a part owner of a skincare company by the name of MD Complete. She believes in this endeavor and swears by the products.

In addition, her husband bought BodyGym, a company she has been the face of ever since. You can easily spot her in their ad campaigns, and she also actively uses BodyGym equipment. She admitted that she hates gyms and that she does not this way of exercise.

Marie and Donny had a successful Las Vegas run

Mary has and always will consider herself to be a performer. With her brother, she has just wrapped up a long-running Vegas campaign, at the Flamingo Hotel last month.

After a whole decade and around 16,000 shows, this was the last time the duo would ever perform their act at the hotel, which was very emotional for her. Every sold was fully sold out.

Marie Osmond Net Worth

Marie Osmond has already said that she has retirement plans further down the line. However, she is still very much working, and is currently a co-host of The Talk on CBS. She is a fresh face here as she only joined in September.

All of these different businesses keep her occupied and happy, but they also contribute greatly to her overall net worth. As of this moment, the estimated net worth of Marie Osmond is more than $20 million. This will only grow in the years to come, as she is still going strong and continues working hard in the entertainment industry.