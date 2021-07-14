Catfish Cooley Net Worth – 2021 Guide

A person who lives with comedy is with us. The one who sees comedy at every instance is none other than Catfish Cooley, an interesting American guy. Redneck seems to be a compliment for Cooley. Watching from dusk till dawn he utters only comedy, spreading laughter all the time. Let’s wait no longer and explore a lot more about Catfish Cooley.

About Cooley

Cooley, the Redneck personality splendidly copes through the internet and has moved the audience with his hilarious comments and comedies especially won the hearts of people through his YouTube videos. His blue eyes add a pinch of style to Cooley’s engaging personality with his hair and beard to be naturally brown. Though he makes fun videos, side by side he gives importance to his special hobbies. Watching films, television, fishing, listening to music and skateboard plays are his great interests. This Multitalented person is an active YouTuber. Along with YouTube other social media platforms also admire him. Also has a huge following over all these platforms with a total of 404,000 followers on Instagram and 3.9 million followers on Facebook. Among all he really has a tremendous following on his YouTube channel with 280,000 subscriptions.

Early Life And Family

David Cooley is the original name of Catfish Cooley. He was created on May 2, 1990. Charles Cooley was his father and his mother’s name is not known. Father Charles was the supervisor of construction at a company. His father later married Lawanda. This eye-catching authentic personality comes from Louisiana in the USA. As he is from the Southern US and has a poor family background referred to as ‘rednecks’.His tragic and scenic comedies make him a unique comedian.

His distinct speech style is what makes him perform extravagantly in his videos.

Cooley attended Pitkin’s high school in Louisiana. Information about his further studies is unavailable. His talent of being satire is recreated from his school days. Monica West Cooley is David Allen Cooley’s wife. Zooey and Tyler are their lovely children. They were David’s second wife’s children. He was also blessed with two children with his first wife. The first wife’s information is not disclosed.

Career and Milestones

His career began with creating a YouTube video in 2017. His channel usually frames annotations regarding day-to-day issues. The way he comments is amendable.



He uploaded a video on his YouTube channel which shared a strong message which depicts the concept of Quitting smoke. This was the most amazing video that won the hearts of people across the world with millions of views.

Sooner in his ‘Whiskey Wednesday’ series won the battle of videos on YouTube and is the most commemorated video among all the other videos by him.

He also worked for Bang Productions with Ginger Billy in the ‘Nitro Comedy Tour’.

Few Things about Catfish That You Didn’t Know

Do you not wonder why David Allen Cooley called Catfish Cooley? Because of his fishing hobby, he was familiar with the catfish sound and while he was in the gym along with his friends forfacebook.com working out, produced catfish sounds. And that is when his friends began calling him catfish which later on became his nickname.

Net Worth

As Catfish Cooley is a popular attention grabber on social platforms makes most of his earnings through YouTube and Instagram. His total views on YouTube is calculated to be 22million. As he has got 250K subscriptions on the channel earns $1,600 per month. $1,400 per month from Instagram also contributes to his income. Altogether he earns a net worth of $1 million.