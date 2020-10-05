5 Tips What Goes Into Making and Marketing a Great Branded Sauce? – 2020 Guide

Introduction

The food industry has really reached new heights during the last decade or so. Different people have vastly different preferences towards food, which has made the companies more and more creative. Their products are more diverse than ever so that they can appeal to a wider range of customers. In such a world, it may seem nearly impossible to think of something new and exciting.

For the smaller companies and individuals who are looking to expand their selection, things are even harder. For example, coming up with an idea for a great new sauce in a world where there are so many sauces to choose from is challenging right from the start. Even if you have an idea, it is only the beginning. There is the all-important step in refining the recipe, finding the right party to handle the manufacturing, and even the marketing concept to think about. Take your ideas to professionals like the team at Giraffe Foods sauce manufacturing and see what can be developed. If you need some help with figuring out how to create your own branded sauces and attract attention from consumers, here are some basics to keep in mind.

1. Quality Ingredients

You can have the best recipe for a custom sauce and it could still fail to make an impact in the hearts and taste buds of the customers. What is one of the most likely reasons for food not reaching the target audience? It is, of course, using ingredients that are of barely acceptable quality. While this approach will save money on the production side, it also means ending up with a sauce that is ho-hum at best. Nobody wants to eat dodgy ingredients and sauces made with mostly artificial flavors. In order for food to be successful, it has to be top-tier and genuine.

If you really want to keep the consumer’s attention after attracting it with a good idea, use only the best ingredients for your new sauce. People will pay a little extra for something that they like better than other choices, simply because they adore the fact that the manufacturer went out of their way to provide something new to the market. For your part, being able to charge a slightly higher unit price even when you are selling the sauce in bulk will help offset the cost of those better ingredients. Everyone wins as you get your income and make more sauce, and the customers get a tasty new alternative as a part of their usual diet.

2. Texture and Consistency

The type of sauce you want to produce will determine what sort of texture and consistency the product must possess. As you already know, there are dozens of famous sauces out there, but the truth is there are rarely two that are interchangeable. Most quality sauces are made with a specific type of food in mind and go best with exactly what the manufacturer had in mind while coming up with the idea. Think of how consumers are most likely to use it and consider how thick your product should be in order to meet their expectations. If it is a dip, it has to be thicker. If it goes in the pot while cooking, it can be runnier.

For example, that custom hot sauce you have in mind may be used to add flavor to certain vegetables, soups, or stews. It is fine if the sauce has a thinner consistency that is easily mixed in with broths. In contrast, you would not want to market a thin sauce that is likely to end up being used to coat the pasta. Something like that requires a thicker consistency so that you can get it alongside the pasta with every forkful and bite. The circumstance in which it is consumed and the food it compliments best are two crucial features of every sauce and something you should definitely think about a lot.

3. The Road Less Traveled

Producing something that is just like a hundred other sauces that are already on the shelves is not what you want to do. The competition for every customer will already be there once you enter the market. A far better approach is to design a private label sauce that offers consumers something that is found with relatively few of the current sauces. Better yet, think of something nobody else has. It may be that yours is a little sweeter or possibly more savory than what people usually come across. It could be that your sauce is packed with flavor while containing fewer carbohydrates. Be creative and experiment. That is how the best of foods came to be after all.

Take a look at what is on the market already and you will see that a handful of products seem to offer something different from the rest. Then ask yourself what the market still lacks and use that as the inspiration for refining your sauce recipe.

4. Catchy Brand Name and Label

Over time, your branded sauces will build a reputation based on flavor and a few other factors. First, you have to get the attention of consumers and provide them with a reason to try them. That is where the name and label design come into the picture.

Work with professional marketers to develop something that is pleasing to the eye and motivates consumers to check out the branded hot sauce a little closer. The name and label design provide you with mere seconds to make an impression before the consumer places it back on the shelf. Choose wisely and it will go in the shopping cart instead.

5. The Container Matters Too

While you are mulling over options for the name and label, do pay attention to the container too. It is not just a jar versus can battle. You also want to think in terms of how easy the container is to grip, how it fits on the average kitchen shelf, and even how easily it can be opened at home. Customers hate when they have to reach into the container to squeeze the sauce once it is also empty. A quality sauce-manufacturing partner can provide you with some good ideas on this front.

The goal is to produce something that consumers will continue using for a long time. With the right partner and the best approach, your sauce has a better chance of being a success.