Mabel Leaves Little to the Imagination in a Short Plunging Red Dress

British singer Mabel on Tuesday night took home the BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist and showed off her enviable figure at the ceremony and its after-party.

Together with her friends after the award ceremony, young Mabel went to the party at the InterContinental Hotel in London, where she also celebrated her 24th birthday. The singer’s birthday was on Thursday, and she arrived in a miniature red dress in which she tickled the imagination of many.

During the evening, she changed a few dress combinations, but the one she chose for the party caught everyone’s eye the most.

She was completely relaxed at the party, and she took to Instagram to boast about her outfits and awards. The audience was enjoying her greatest hits when she performed at the BRIT Awards.



Her young colleagues were also celebrating. Lewis Capaldi took home two of the four awards he was nominated for. Some of the guests with whom Mabel partied were Stormzy and famous Billie Eilish.