Celebrities

Mabel Leaves Little to the Imagination in a Short Plunging Red Dress

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

British singer Mabel on Tuesday night took home the BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist and showed off her enviable figure at the ceremony and its after-party.

Image source: celebsfirst.com

Together with her friends after the award ceremony, young Mabel went to the party at the InterContinental Hotel in London, where she also celebrated her 24th birthday. The singer’s birthday was on Thursday, and she arrived in a miniature red dress in which she tickled the imagination of many.

Image source: profimedia.com

During the evening, she changed a few dress combinations, but the one she chose for the party caught everyone’s eye the most.

Image source: Instagram

She was completely relaxed at the party, and she took to Instagram to boast about her outfits and awards. The audience was enjoying her greatest hits when she performed at the BRIT Awards.

Read Also: Irina Shayk Twerks Surrounded by Men on Burberry After-Party

Image source: Instagram

Her young colleagues were also celebrating. Lewis Capaldi took home two of the four awards he was nominated for. Some of the guests with whom Mabel partied were Stormzy and famous Billie Eilish.

Indian Singer Sushmitha Takes Her Life Over Dowry Harassment and...

Celebrities React to J Lo’s Sizzling Bikini Snap That Broke...

Jane Fonda Decided: “I’m Not Going to Cut Myself up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
21 − 8 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy