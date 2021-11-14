Adele’s Style Evolution: 40 Photos Of The Best Fashion Moments

Adele is deemed as the most talented singer and songstress in the UK. Quite possibly in the world, too. However, she seems to be wary of walking the red carpet of various events, but when she does – she captures the attention of the media and audiences instantly. Adele proved herself in the industry as one of the best vocals ever to hit the music scene. Fifteen Grammy’s, nine Brit awards, eighteen Billboard music awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Oscar for “Skyfall” to top it off speak more than words.

Regardless, Adele’s style was plain and simple for a long time. The songstress herself compared her style to Johnny Cash’s since she preferred wearing black. As her fame grew, her style followed incorporating some ideas by couture designers that introduced colors and funky patterns in her outfits.

Lately, Adele changed her looks altogether, so let’s compare Adele’s style from more than a decade ago with today’s fashion statements.

February 20th, 2008

Two years after graduating in arts from the BRIT School in 2006, and signing a record deal with XL Recordings, Adele found herself posing for the cameras at the BRIT Awards. The singer put together the outfit herself looking like the red carpet is the last place in the world she wants to be in. She got through it, accepted the award, and went on to make some more great music.

September 9th, 2008

At the Mercury Music Awards in London, the now-superstar showed up in totally expected all-black attire. Black tights, black skirt, black top, and black cardigan with a bright pink outline. On the bright side, her hair and make-up were impeccable.

February 8th, 2009

To accept her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist, Adele showed up in an all-black, belted, A-line dress that became her trademark in time.

September 17th, 2009

For the VH1 Divas, Adele walked the red carpet in a black dress with floral accents. Her 1950s inspired hairdo was down though, in a flat, low ponytail.

November 30th, 2010

The singer posed for cameras at the CMT Artists of the year event in Tennesee, wearing a black and gold dress and a simple ironed hairdo.

August 28th, 2011

Adele stepped out for the cameras in Los Angeles for the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a simple, black Burberry dress.

Barbara Tfank was in charge of the singer’s flawless look during her performance at the event.

September 6th, 2011

Barclaycard Mercury Prize event in London is a huge happening in the UK. Adele showed up with her recognizable beehive ‘do wearing, expectedly, a black dress.

February 12th, 2012

Adele hit it off at the 54th Grammy Awards with the embellished Armani dress paired with crystal earrings wearing bright red lipstick looking like a diva.

Nothing fits better into Adele’s style than big hair and a polka dot dress. She dazzled at the Grammy’s nevertheless.

February 21st, 2012

Another BRIT Awards, another long black Burberry dress.

January 13th, 2013

Again, the Tottenham native stayed true to her style in a long, black dress by Burberry and a beehive hairdo. She looked good, no doubt about it, but a very foreseeable look for the Golden Globes.

February 10th, 2013

Some bright colors, at last! Adele showed up for the 55th Grammy’s wearing a red and black floral dress by Valentino.

February 24th, 2013

This night was a very special one for Adele. The singer won an Oscar for the James Bond movie soundtrack “Skyfall”. She showed up dazzling, star-spilled black, studded Jenny Packham black dress.

June 21st, 2013

Got milk? That’s exactly how Adele looked like showing up at the UJA Federation at the Pierre Hotel. Braids, and a bow-tied long dress. Only in black.

December 19th, 2013

Adele got the best Christmas present ever from no one other but the Queen herself. The star received Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award wearing Stella McCartney’s night-sky colored floral dress.

November 14th, 2015

Adele was out and about in SoHo in her accustomed black ensemble paired with a trendy fedora.

November 15th, 2015

The next day, the superstar was seen in a casual outfit leaving Tribeca Grand Hotel.

November 16th, 2015

A day later, a completely style-wise transformed singer left the SiriusXM studio wearing the usual black Burberry dress.

November 20th, 2015

Just having fun in New York City happily greeting the waiting paparazzi.

That night, Adele went out in a black ensemble wearing a fashionable fedora.

November 23rd, 2015

Adele was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show. For the occasion, she went with the already tried-out style – a long, black dress.

November 24th, 2015

The Oscar winner hit the streets of New York in a black fedora, black, long coat, and black leather boots. Classic.

November 26th, 2015

Out and about the city of New York in floral long dress and big shades.

February 15th, 2016

Walking the red carpet of the Grammy’s, the multiple-time winner wore a black embellished dress by Givenchy.

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Adele added some color wearing a burgundy, lace dress. Still modest and dressed down, but she finally added some brightness to her attire.

February 24th, 2016

BRIT Awards was honored by Adele’s presence in a red long dress, wearing red lipstick.

For her performance, the star chose a star-spangled, sparkly dress fitted for the diva status that she enjoys.

June 26th, 2016

In June, the traditional Glastonbury festival brings together the best artists in the UK. Adele performed beautifully wearing a black, maxi dress with bright accents.

October 3rd, 2016

For four days Adele performed in Toronto in front of the packed Air Canada Centre wearing an embellished Burberry black dress.

February 12th, 2017

Adele posed for the cameras on the red carpet in an olive green long dress by Givenchy.

Another Grammy, another black dress. Adele in her comfortable style performed wearing Givenchy Couture.

Another ensemble for the same night was also designed by the same fashion designer.

March 10th, 2017

The diva performed down under wearing a studded burgundy dress.

July 5th, 2019

A day off Adele spent at the concert in London’s Hyde Park with a friend.

2020

A forgettable year that was mostly wasted on lockdowns, quarantine, just sitting around waiting for the pandemic to die down. However, Adele used the time wisely trimming down dozens of pounds off. She stunned the whole world when she shared the photos of new Adele on Instagram.

Skinny, happy, smiling superstar described her weight-loss journey as a life-changing experience. Losing several sizes Adele accomplished in an old-fashioned way – exercise and a no-carb diet.

The weight melted quickly leaving the diva with a healthy look. She also let loose with her style experimenting with colors and designs that she wasn’t accustomed to.

Bikinis, short dresses, and simple hairstyles reinvigorated the diva’s spirit that finally matched her energetic, strong voice.