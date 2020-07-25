One of the most successful artists from Latin America is Luis Miguel. He has a total of 34 records that went platinum in South and Central America, and he won Grammy Award five times. But Miguel is not only famous for his music, but he is also became known to the public eye for his relationship with the world-known singer Mariah Carey, and his other love affairs.

If you want to know more about Luis Miguel, his life, and what’s his net worth, keep reading this article.

Early Life of Luis Miguel

The real name of Luis Miguel is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, and he was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was born on April 19, 1970, to a Spanish singer Gallego Sanchez and Italian actress Marcela Baster. Luis has two siblings, Alejandro and Sergio. His family was Catholic and he still often visits the church.

He was always talented and it was obvious that he will be a singer, and that he will follow its father’s path. His father was his first manager and he wanted Luis to succeed. That is a reason that their relationship was not always that idyllic and pleasant. His father was very pushy, but that is one of the reasons why Luis Miguel is so famous and successful.

Luis Miguel’s Career

It was always known that Luis would be a star. He was just 11 when he released his first album, Un Sol in 1982. In the 80s he five more studio albums. The fifth album Soy Como Quiero Ser sold over 180,000 copies just in Argentina. Since 1990, he is one of the most popular singers in Latin America, and he is known as El Sol de Mexico, which means The sun of Mexico.

Luis Miguel won five Grammy Awards, and the first one of them was for the song Me Gustas Tal Como Eres. In the years 1994 and 1995, he won Grammys for Best Latin Pop Albums.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He released albums Romance, Segundo Romance, Romances and Mis Romances. Romance is his most successful album and it sold over seven million copies worldwide and one million in the USA.

His most recent album ¡México Por Siempre! was released in 2017 and it won two Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

Personal Life

One of the things that Luis is famous is his love life. He is a real-life Cazanova and he had many love affairs with Latin American celebrities and Hollywood stars. He was dating Sofia Vergara, Dasiy Fuentes, Mariah Carey, and many more.

But definitely, his most famous relationship was with Mariah Carey. The two of them were in a relationship for three years, from 1998 to 2001. They’ve met in Aspen in 1998 and immediately started dating.

They’ve even made a duet together. Their relationship was turbulent, but it came to an end in 2001. The main reason why they’ve ended their relationship was that Mariah wanted to have children, and Luis Miguel didn’t.

After this famous relationship, he started dating Stephanie Salas, a Mexican actress. They’ve had a daughter together, Michelle Salas.

Aracely Arambula was his new girlfriend after Stephanie. She is an actress, model, and TV personality. The couple was for a year in a relationship when they announced that they are expecting their first child.

They’ve had two sons, Miguel and Daniel. Their relationship was also turbulent and the couple decided to end the relationship. They’ve didn’t end it on good terms and the two of them stayed in conflict.

Luis Miguel’s Net Worth

Luis Miguel is a very popular and successful artist, and that’s the reason why he doesn’t have a small net worth. He sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Luis went on many tours around the world across North and South America and Europe, and his live performances were always high-grossing.

His tour became the highest-grossing tour ever made by Latin American artists in history after three and a half years, and after 223 shows performed around the world.

His net worth is estimated at an astonishing $180 million, and it will surely become even bigger.