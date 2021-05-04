Getting Ready For A Long Road Trip? Here’s The Ultimate Car Preparation Checklist

Do you remember that excitement before going on a trip when you were young? Just because you’re an adult, that kind of joy and enthusiasm doesn’t have to go away with time. But instead, it can be even more significant when you are the one planning it and taking care of all the details. When you have a busy life, it can be easy to keep postponing a holiday if you consider it unimportant. However, taking a few days off to disconnect in a warm place or maybe at the mountainside is vital for your wellbeing.

A road trip can be incredibly fun when you plan it with your best friends or your partner. Regardless if you don’t want to prepare an itinerary but rather drive aimlessly and stop whenever you like a place, you will still need to do some planning beforehand. When you are about to begin a long road trip with your car, it is necessary to check a few things and make sure your vehicle is up for the journey ahead.

Here are some of the most essential items on your checklist:

1. Check the fluids

Some people might forget the critical role of fluids in a car. Apart from oil, it isn’t uncommon to overlook other types, which are essential for the proper functioning of the vehicle. Given that an automobile is made of many parts and has many functions, fluids have the role of allowing all those specific parts to work correctly. Not checking and replacing certain fluids could cause a malfunction, so it is essential to pay attention to this detail.

Oil

The oil helps your engine run seamlessly, and you will have to change it every once in a while, depending on the car type. Changing the oil is not too difficult. First of all, your car’s panel board will let you know if the oil levels are getting low, and that’s when this shouldn’t be ignored. You don’t have to necessarily go to an auto service shop to check or change the oil. You can find the tank under the hood where you can refill the oil until optimum levels. Use the dipstick to check whether it is enough.

Antifreeze

Coolant fluid, or antifreeze, is essential to control the temperatures of the engine. Besides this, as the name states, antifreeze fluid doesn’t allow for the water to freeze in the engine, and it avoids getting rusted. So, in case you notice any rust residues, it is time you change it. In order to avoid having to change the coolant fluid only in case of emergency, the car’s manual book will be able to guide you on how often you should do it.

Brakes

Brake fluid is highly vital for the effective functioning of the entire brake system. This must be changed because, over time, it can lose its properties when it comes in contact with moisture found in the air. A good mention is to know what type of brake fluid is suitable for your car. The recommended action would be to go to your auto mechanic, who can also change it.

Windshield

For some, this might not seem as crucial as the fluids mentioned above. However, it protects your windshield from unwanted dirt. Windshield fluid is especially important when you plan on going on a long trip. In case you notice last-minute that you are running low on it, you might not have a petrol station nearby for a while. So, make sure you change it before the road or at least keep a bottle in your car. This way, you will be stress-free when it comes to your visibility.

2. Check tyres

Experts from Jim’s Mobile Tyres explain that “The car’s tyres have to be checked on a regular basis as they can quickly deteriorate without you noticing from the beginning. Besides changing them seasonally, before winter and summer, to suit specific weather conditions, it is also essential you change them after you have accumulated a high number of kilometres.”

Even though you won’t have to change the tyres entirely, it is best you check the tyre pressure to avoid any issues that might occur when driving, such as losing grip or difficulties in stopping. If you are rushing to finish your checklist before getting ready to hit the road, there is the possibility of a mobile tyre service that you can book at a time and place to your convenience. This way, you won’t have to consider going to an auto shop if you are time constricted.

3. Check the battery

Running out of battery can be a driver’s nightmare. This might happen if you leave the headlights, air conditioning and even the radio on when the car isn’t running. It isn’t uncommon for drivers to do it without realizing the consequences, so it is vital you maintain the battery’s life of your car by turning off everything when you’re stopping. In order to avoid having battery problems and getting stuck in the middle of nowhere with no power, it is highly recommended you check it before going on the road. A professional mechanic will make sure it is running correctly.

4. Check the air

Regardless of your destination is somewhere cold or hot, it is vital you make sure the air conditioning is working well. Besides lack of comfort, a blown fuse causing the AC to malfunction can be a severe issue that you will need to investigate. Other problems such as leaks are also possible, and it is necessary you rule out any potential future complications. Besides the air conditioning, it is essential you have the air filters of the cars checked before starting your lengthy journey. A clogged filter will be unable to keep certain particles from the air reaching the engine. So, you should avoid this situation.

5. Check the essentials

As long as you follow this checklist, you should be safe from any unwanted stressful situations. However, in any car, it is essential you have an all-inclusive first aid kid. This way, you are equipped for any minor unalarming accidents. What’s more, you should have your car’s manual book in the glove compartment to ensure you have all the technical information you might need close by.