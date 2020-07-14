Leslie Jones is an American actress best known for her roles in comedy movies and for being a writer on Saturday Night Live. She also performed at Just for Laughs and Aspen Comedy Festival. Recently she starred in Ghostbusters and played Patty Tolan. We’re here to find out what her net worth is today.

The Beginning

She was born in 1967, 7th of September but had a different name back then, Annette Jones, in Memphis, Tennessee. She lived as an army kid because of her father so she moved around quite a lot. After some time she moved to Los Angeles where her father got a job at a radio station which was owned by Stevie Wonder.

Leslie Jones went to Lynwood high school and played basketball. After graduating high school she got a scholarship at Chapman University but later on, she changed colleges and went to Colorado State.

Career Life

The first time she performed as a comedian was in 1987 while still in college where she took part in a contest called “Funniest Person on Campus”. She, of course, won it and this was the start of her comedian career, after graduating college she moved to LA where she started doing gigs at various comedy clubs. Mother Love and Dave Chappelle influenced her a lot and insisted she go to NYC to further pursue her career as a comedian.

In 2013 she was brought onto Saturday Night Live as a writer even after her strong criticism of Kenan Thompson.

Net Worth of Leslie Jones

Right now her net worth is said to be around $5.5 million. Most of that was made with her comedy career but she also had several roles in movies and tv shows.

Comedy wasn’t always what she wanted to do, at one point her life she couldn’t decide to go for comedy or basketball, but in the end, we all know what she opted for and we’re all the happier for it.