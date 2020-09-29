Lake Ontario Getaway: The Best Areas to Stay in Toronto

Lake Ontario offers residents a chance to view its beautiful water. If you are looking for a Condo with a waterfront view, you should consider renting one around Lake Ontario. Lake Ontario is the 14th largest lake in the world. The cities around this beautiful lake come with lots of modern amenities that make it a must-place in Toronto. If you are looking for your next condo, you should start your search here in Lake Ontario.

What Makes It Catchy

Lake Ontario promises lots of opportunities for relaxation and is the perfect spot for a holiday vacation. Living in this part of Canada is like a dream come true. You can take advantage of the hiking trails, beaches, the gardens in the park, jet ski, get in a boat, and cruise around the beautiful expanse of the blue water.

It is a perfect place for people who want to be closer to nature and enjoy a scenic view. You also get a great view of sunrise and sunset in this part of Toronto. There is easy access to transport and airports for your convenience. If you have decided that this is what you want, you should check out these areas that offer the best view of Lake Ontario.

West Hill, Centennial Scarborough

The city borders around the Rogue River which is on its east while the view of Lake Ontario is on its south. West Hill and Centennial Scarborough is the perfect place to rent your condo. It also offers holiday vacation rentals for your getaways.

The neighborhood is affordable and boasts of a beautiful East Point Park. It has bike trails, baseball diamonds, a pond, and most importantly the view of Lake Ontario. It is also home to a lot of delicious and tasty restaurants like the Shamrock Burgers and The Amazing Ted’s Diner.

Mimico – Mimico New Toronto

Mimico-New Toronto is a very interesting neighborhood. It has a lot of rental offers including modern condos. You can find any home of your choice here. The city also gives you a great waterfront view of Lake Ontario. The average cost of rent in this part of the city is about $821 per month.

Rochester City

This city borders around the shores of Lake Ontario and gives you a great scenic view at any time of the day. It is a perfect place to live for families and also a great holiday location for your getaways. Honeymooners shouldn’t hesitate to check out this city for their holiday rental.

It is also a great place to buy your condo if you intend to invest money in one. The place welcomes many visitors all year round and will be worth the investment. The city of Rochester has many shops, restaurants, and even museums. It is home to the famous The Strong Museum. There are also many interesting activities you can take part in like swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, and much more. You also get to enjoy the festivities and concerts that take place in this part of Toronto.

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton is one of the best waterfront places you can find your new Condo. The city overlooks Lake Ontario, located in the southwest of Toronto. Also known as the Steel Capital of Canada, Hamilton is one of the largest cities you can live in the country. It has many attractions that make it great for a getaway location.

Newlyweds can move into the city and also find employment at big steel-producing companies like the Golden Horseshoe, which is the largest steel producer. The place houses the McMaster University located in Hamilton, with lots of students coming in every year.

Hamilton is a great place to live and offers lots of opportunities for investors. Living in this place not only gives you the luxury of a waterfront view or other entertainment at Lake Ontario, but you can also tap into so many business opportunities in the large city. Houses are affordable here whether you want to rent or buy a Condo. You can also invest in a property in this part of Toronto, renting it out for couples who want to get away from home during the holidays. There is easy access to transport, and it also hosts the John C Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Hamilton is a great place to spend the holidays with your family to enjoy outdoor activities. You can go picnicking, canoeing and do so much more in this beautiful city.

Kingston

Kingston is also another great place to get a great view of Lake Ontario. The lake is one of the best attractions in the city, and you can be sure to find a property that gives you a perfect view of the waters. If you want to make the most of your holidays or you are looking for a honeymoon destination, be sure to check Kingston on your list. There are many activities you can do here as the city offers so many of them. You can go on the bus tours, boat cruises around the 1000 Islands, and the free rides on the Wolfe Island Ferry.

If you love to spend some time on the water, you can take out a canoe, kayak, or sailboat. They usually have people renting these items. You can also go on a walk or ride your bike around the 8km waterfront pathway. Kingston boasts of a 900 km Waterfront Trail that takes you down from Quebec to Niagara Falls.

It is a getaway with lots of amenities. You will find a variety of restaurants and cafés in the city. You also get to meet new people when you go out to enjoy activities like windsurfing, swimming, fishing, and waterskiing on the lake. Kingston welcomes many tourists wanting to spend the holidays. You can also make your holiday a wonderful experience with your family by visiting the Museum, Bellevue House National Historic Site, Pump House Steam Museum, Marine Museum of the Great Lakes, and Fort Frontenac.

Now that you know the best places to rent your next condo do not hesitate to check out these places. Not only do they offer affordable rentals for condos, but there are other several options in Toronto where you can buy your own condo, like Markham, and enjoy a great location for a vacation home. So if you have the money and capacity to own your place in Toronto, you’ll never have to look for a place to stay for your next getaway again.