Safest Cities in the World: Exploring 10 Destinations for Travelers In 2023

When it comes to choosing a city to live in, safety is often a top priority. While every city has its own unique set of safety challenges, some cities are known for being safer than others. This ultimate guide will provide an overview of the safest cities in the world, based on a variety of criteria, including crime rates, natural disasters, emergency services, and community engagement.

Criteria for Determining a City’s Safety

Determining a city’s safety is a complex task that requires taking into account a range of factors. Some of the criteria commonly used to determine a city’s safety include:

Crime rates: The number and type of crimes reported in a city.

Natural disasters: The likelihood and severity of natural disasters in a city, as well as the city’s preparedness for them.

Emergency services: The availability and effectiveness of emergency services, including police, fire, and medical services.

Community engagement: The level of engagement and participation of the community in promoting safety and preventing crime.

These factors are often weighted differently by different ranking systems, so it’s important to consider multiple ranking systems when evaluating a city’s safety.

Top Picks for the Safest Cities Worldwide

Based on a variety of ranking systems, the following 10 cities are generally considered to be the safest in the world:

Copenhagen Toronto Singapore Sydney Tokyo Amsterdam Wellington Melbourne Hong Kong Stockholm

While each of these cities has its own unique safety challenges, they share a commitment to promoting safety through effective law enforcement, emergency services, and community engagement. In the following sections, we’ll take a closer look at the factors contributing to the safety of each of these cities.

The Safest Cities in the World

1. Copenhagen

Copenhagen’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world is partly due to its low crime rate. The city’s police force is known for being highly skilled and well-equipped, ensuring that residents and visitors feel secure. Denmark’s liberal culture also plays a role in promoting safety, as people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds are free to move about the city without fear of discrimination. Another factor contributing to Copenhagen’s safety is its relatively narrow wealth gap. This creates a sense of community and trust, as people from all walks of life interact and socialize in public spaces. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see members of the Royal Family cycling to daycare centers alongside other parents. Together, these factors foster a strong sense of trust and security, making Copenhagen a safe and welcoming place to live and visit.

Overall Score: 82.4

2. Toronto

As the most populous city in Canada and one of the largest in North America, Toronto is a bustling hub of diversity and culture. With residents from all over the world, the city has earned a reputation as one of the most multicultural places on earth. But it’s not just the vibrant blend of cultures that makes Toronto stand out; the city is also known for its safety. Despite a few isolated incidents of pickpocketing, Toronto is generally considered one of the safest cities in the world. Visitors can feel confident using taxis and public transportation to explore the city. This safety is no doubt due in part to Toronto’s thriving business and finance industries, as well as its rich arts scene.

Overall Score: 82.2

3. Singapore

One of the cleanest and safest cities in the world, Singapore is a haven for travelers seeking peace of mind. Regardless of gender or age, visitors can explore the city’s many neighborhoods with ease, thanks to the high level of English proficiency among locals. From well-maintained public restrooms to countless food establishments, Singapore’s amenities are immaculate and easily accessible. Even taking a taxi is a stress-free experience, as fares are transparent and cab drivers are known for their honesty. You’ll never have to worry about hidden fees or inflated prices. All these features combine to create a sense of safety and security that is palpable throughout Singapore.

Overall Score: 80.7

4. Sydney

Sydney is a thriving city that offers much more than just breathtaking views and iconic landmarks. With a population of diverse and welcoming global citizens, Sydney is considered one of the world’s most livable cities. As Australia’s economic and financial hub, it also provides a wealth of business and career opportunities. Known for their friendly demeanor, Australians are always happy to greet visitors with a smile. Sydney’s vibrant and multicultural communities, which encompass a wide range of social, religious, and cultural groups, make it easy to feel at home in the city. While incidents do occur on occasion, practicing caution and remaining vigilant while exploring the city is the best way to stay safe.

Overall Score: 80.1

5. Tokyo

Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, is widely known for being one of the safest cities in the world. The city has a remarkably low crime rate, and incidents of physical harm are rare. Japanese culture places a significant emphasis on respecting others’ possessions and personal space, which contributes to the city’s safety. It is common for individuals to walk around Tokyo late at night without feeling any fear, and public transportation is generally considered to be very safe. Despite its large population, Tokyo remains a city where it is possible to walk around at night without any worries. However, like any other major city, it is important to stay alert and cautious to ensure one’s safety.

Overall Score: 80

6. Amsterdam

Amsterdam is a vibrant city in the Netherlands and a popular tourist destination. Known for its scenic beauty and diverse culture, Amsterdam boasts of a well-connected public transport system, bike rentals, and bike-friendly routes. It’s easy to navigate the city and communicate with the locals, who are often fluent in English. Most neighborhoods in Amsterdam are safe to walk in, even when traveling solo. However, tourists are advised to be cautious and avoid certain areas at night, such as the Red Light District. Nonetheless, Amsterdam has a range of safe and comfortable accommodation options, including hotels and hostels, catering to tourists from all over the world.

Overall Score: 79.3

7. Wellington

Wellington is a beautiful city in New Zealand that offers both residents and visitors a safe and welcoming environment. It’s known for being one of the safest cities in the world, with low rates of street crime. Of course, it’s still important to exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings when you’re out and about. But overall, Wellington has a reputation for being a very safe place to live or visit. The city is also known for its efficient and reliable public transportation system, including buses and trains, making it easy to get around without a car. Whether you’re exploring the city’s parks and outdoor spaces, enjoying the local food and drink scene, or just wandering the streets, you’ll find that Wellington is a friendly and welcoming place.

Overall Score: 78.8

8. Melbourne

Melbourne is a vibrant city known for its lively arts and culture scene. Visitors can spend days exploring the city’s numerous museums, galleries, and theaters. Melburnians are friendly and welcoming, and you’re sure to find someone willing to offer directions or recommendations for the best coffee spots. Public transportation in Melbourne is generally safe, but some stations on the outskirts can feel isolated and sketchy, especially at night. The City of Melbourne is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents and visitors, with various initiatives in place to maintain a secure environment. Travelers are advised to stay in areas with good lighting and surveillance cameras.

Overall Score: 78.4

9. Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a bustling and vibrant city with a low crime rate, making it a popular destination for tourists and expats alike. Despite being a densely populated city, it is considered safe to walk around alone at night, especially in well-lit areas. The city’s efficient public transportation system, including the MTR, buses, and trams, makes getting around safe and easy. While there have been reports of petty theft and scams targeting tourists, overall, Hong Kong remains one of the safest cities in the world. Visitors are advised to take precautions like keeping an eye on their belongings and avoiding deserted areas at night.

Overall Score: 78.6

10. Stockholm

Stockholm is a city with a strong emphasis on safety and security, and as such, it is widely considered one of the safest cities in the world. The police force is well-trained and responsive, and residents feel comfortable reporting any incidents that occur. Stockholm is also known for its well-lit streets, which are carefully maintained to ensure that they remain safe for pedestrians, even during the darker winter months. The city’s public transportation system is efficient and reliable, with plenty of options for getting around. While pickpocketing and other minor crimes do occur from time to time, these incidents are generally rare and well-handled by the authorities.

Overall Score: 78

Conclusion

In this ultimate guide, we’ve explored some of the factors that contribute to the safety of cities around the world, as well as the 10 cities that are generally considered to be the safest. While these cities share a commitment to promoting safety through effective law enforcement, emergency services, and community engagement, each city has its own unique set of safety challenges.

When considering a city’s safety, it’s important to take into account a range of factors, including crime rates, natural disasters, emergency services, and community engagement. It’s also important to recognize that different ranking systems may prioritize these factors differently, so it’s a good idea to consult multiple ranking systems and sources when evaluating a city’s safety.

Ultimately, the safest city for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. But by considering the factors outlined in this guide and doing your own research, you can make an informed decision and find a city that feels safe and welcoming.