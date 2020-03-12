Kylie Minogue Shows off Incredible Figure at 51

Famous pop singer Kylie Minogue is 51 years old, but that does not mean that she can no longer compete with her decades younger colleagues when it comes to incredible looks and provocative poses.

The Australian beauty struck a sexy pose wearing a red leopard bodysuit and black cowgirl boots. She displayed her lean, fit body, and incredible legs. She arched her body, making her booty and breasts pop out too.

Leaning on a wall inside a doorframe, the blonde gave the younger ladies in the industry a lot to think about, and an example of how one could look no matter their age. The photo was taken in Brazil where she had a performance at the GRLS festival on March 8.

With a 30-year long career, she is still working and her next album, which unlike her last one, “Golden”, is not going to be of the same country genre.

She said she has already started, and that she likes the direction she had taken. Furthermore, she is not completely sure what is going to happen until the end, but she is excited.