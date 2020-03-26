Alyssa Milano Calls Out President Donald Trump on Twitter

FOX NEWS – 03/26/2020: Alyssa Milano has a proposal for President Donald Trump. The famous actress suggested that POTUS should convert his hotels to hospitals so that those who fell to coronavirus could reside there.



The Charmed star is known as Trump critic and was involved in gathering support for health-care workers who fight the pandemic. She used the Twitter platform to call out President Trump and make this suggestion.

Mistresses actress wrote: “Trump owns how many hotels in the U.S.? And how many in N.Y. in particular? He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ‘em.”

Trump owns how many hotels in the US? And how many in NY in particular? He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ‘em. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 25, 2020

Donald Trump has his name attached to many buildings across the United States, and especially New York, where coronavirus pandemic hit the worst. But, the only hotel that actually belongs to him and is located in NYC is the Trump International Hotel. Because of this, we are not sure on how many buildings does he has the authority to decide to convert them to hotels.

In addition to New York, POTUS also has hotels in Miami, Waikiki, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Charlottesville. Outside the U.S., his hotels are located in Canada, Ireland, and Scotland.

While Mr. Trump did not speak about the idea of converting hotels to hospitals, he did talk about the aid for New York workers: “The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy. Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio. Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming!”

The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy. Just got 400 Ventilators for @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio. Work beginning on 4 hospitals in New York! Millions of different type items coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Critics accused Donald Trump that he doesn’t want to help the states that have Democrat governors. Mr. President denied this accusation: “I am working very hard to help New York City & State. Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators!”

I am working very hard to help New York City & State. Dealing with both Mayor & Governor and producing tremendously for them, including four new medical centers and four new hospitals. Fake News that I won’t help them because I don’t like Cuomo (I do). Just sent 4000 ventilators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Source: foxnews.com