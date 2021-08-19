6 Most Famous Crypto-Millionaires in the World – 2021 Guide

The concept of cryptocurrencies has taken the world by surprise. When Bitcoin was introduced to the public back in 2009, there was a lot of skepticism that revolved around it. The reasons were pretty simple, people weren’t adjusted to the fact that their money can be digital.

At the same time, we can see that the idea was for cryptos to be completely decentralized, which was a pretty risky move since financial institutions are known for their habit of controlling money and its movements. However, we are now in 2021 and we can see that there are a lot of people that have changed their opinion about this concept.

Nowadays, there are a lot of people who are trading with BTC, ETH, and a wide array of other cryptos. Also, there are a plethora of sites where you can do just that. If you are interested in taking a look at one of these, be sure to visit this site. Sure, some people have managed to get rich from their participation in the market.

Now, we would like to provide you with a couple of best-known faces who have managed to do so. Without further ado, let’s take a look at these

1. Winklevoss Brothers

We would like to start this list of ours with two familiar names, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss. These two were popular American athletes, they performed in a couple of Olympic games as rowers. In 2004, they have sued Facebook and they won. The company was obliged to pay them $3 billion. In 2012, twins have decided to purchase some Bitcoins.

Over time, their wealth has skyrocketed with its value growing. A couple of years later, they have decided to launch a crypto exchange website called Gemini. We can see that this is one of the most popular sites of this kind. Today, their net worth is $3 billion each. Today, they are widely considered one of the most significant players in the market.

2. Vitaly Buterin

Russian-Canadian computer expert Vitaly Buterin is one of the crucial names in the cryptocurrency industry. The reason being that he had a part in creating Ethereum, the second-biggest one on the market. He has announced that he and his partners are working on creating an upgraded version of this crypto that will be called Ethereum 2.0.

Since he was an inventor of one of the most significant cryptos out there, we can say that he is always wealthy. However, it needs to be said that his wealth has skyrocketed after he sold half of his Dogecoin. He even said that he is thankful to Elon Musk for popularizing this digital currency in the last couple of years. Even though his net worth is not known at the moment, it’s known that he is a millionaire.

3. Charlie Shrem

The person we would like to talk to now, Charlie Shrem, is well-known for a certain fact. He is easily one of the youngest people who have managed to become rich through investing in BTC. He started investing in it from the beginning. With the price of BTC getting higher, he decided to invest more every year. Today, he is a member of the younger generation who has managed to reap significant benefits from it.

4. Barry Silbert

While Barry Silbert cannot be described as a celebrity, it needs to be said that he is one of the most significant faces in the world of cryptocurrencies. He is a chief executive and one of the founders of Digital Currency Group. The company has the task of improving the concept of the digital financial system and supporting all of the current digital currencies.

We can see that this company has managed to invest its wealth into more than a hundred companies that are related to mining and trading. For all of these activities on the market, Mr. Silbert has earned the nickname “the king of crypto”. As of 2021, his net worth is estimated at $8 billion. We do not doubt that Barry Silbert will continue to be a significant player in this market in the future.

5. Joseph Lubin

The next person we would like to talk about is Joseph Lubin. He is one of the creators who are responsible for releasing Ethereum, along with Vitaly Buterin. Not only that, he has been pretty active in this world since he has officially backed a company called ConsenSys, which is responsible for helping the creation of numerous cryptos all over the world.

At the same time, we can see that he participated in a lot of different concepts in the financial world. According to him, he was inspired by a document created by the mysterious Bitcoin creation and he decided that he wants to become a part of this world. His current net worth is believed to be between $2 and $4 billion.

6. Peter Saddington

One of the most popular stories about getting rich with Bitcoin is the one where Peter Saddington has the main role. We are talking about a young man from Atlanta, Georgia, who purchased a couple of BTC’s when their price was less than $3. After a couple of years, when the price per coin reached $7,500, he was surprised to see that this investment has brought him a profit of 250,000%.

Mr. Saddington is an entrepreneur who has a degree in computer science. In an interview, he stated that the main reason he decided to invest in something like this was that the whole concept was based on mathematics. He stated that this is the factor that gave him enough confidence to invest in the concept before it was as popular as it is today.

The Conclusion

Investing in cryptocurrencies has been heavily popularized through numerous stories about people who were lucky enough to invest in it at the beginning. Here, you can take a look at some of the best-known people who have managed to do just that. These people are among the ones who have managed to achieve the current level of their wealth only through investing in digital currencies.