Kim Kardashian Has a New Hairstyle

by Elsa Stringer
Reality TV star and starlet Kim Kardashian West has gained popularity thanks to her looks and body physique, which she loves to show around often fully naked.

source:twitter.com

This earned her the attention and love of millions of people around the world and a person whose fashion choices, makeup, and overall look are closely monitored and considered new trends.

source:instagram.com

source:instagram.com

Her new hairstyle and color will surely be the latest trend in the upcoming spring season. In a short video on her Twitter account, she displayed the amazing new change.

source:instagram.com

She now has highlights which look as good as her dark hair that she sported until recently. Her long hair has always looked stunning, and the fresh new change is no different.

source:instagram.com

Many believe her sister Khloe is the inspiration behind the change, since she recently shared a photo with an early similar hairstyle. This also wouldn’t be the first time Kim has copied someone else’s looks.

source:instagram.com

Her Twitter post almost has 62,000 likes and nearly 3,200 comments. More than 63.4 million people follow her on this social media platform.

