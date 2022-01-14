5 Tips on How To Know If A Hairstyle Will Look Good On You

Some people are satisfied with rocking the same haircut for their entire life, especially guys, but for others, changing the hairstyle every so often is part of their identity.

However, as we all know, not everyone can pull off every hairstyle. Trust us on this one. Some of us have tried to rock Dan Humphrey’s season four Gossip Girl hairstyle, only to look like a sheep ready for shearing.

So, to help you avoid making the same mistakes we did, we’ve decided to let you in on a few secrets. Today, we’re going to teach you how to know if a hairstyle will look good on you. Sounds good? Okay, then, let’s begin!

1. Choose Based On Your Face Shape

Before choosing a hairstyle, you have to consider your face shape. Most of the time, this is a trick applied by women, but guys can use this one, too.

Generally speaking, there are six “types” of face shapes – oval, long, square, round, diamond, and heart-shaped. As you can see, some of these might be quite similar to one another, so even if you can’t really determine which one you are – it doesn’t really matter.

The thing about face shapes and hairstyles is all about matching your face shape to the hairstyle that highlights your best features and “downgrades” your most prominent one. For example, if you have a round face, it’s safe to say that afro won’t be a good choice. It would just make you look like a giant ball. But then again, round faces don’t really benefit from harsh, angular hairstyles or bangs, as both of those make a face look shorter and wider. So, what works?

Well, a hairstyle with some layering and some length should work well. Basically, any hairstyle that adds height and length should work with a round face, as it will bring some balance to your face.

But, even so, this is not a guarantee that a hairstyle will look good on you. It’s just a nudge in the right direction.

2. Consider Your Hair Type

Another thing you should consider before choosing a new hairstyle is your hair type.

Not every hair type works for every hairstyle. If you have thin, straight hair – there is no way in hell you’re going to be able to pull off a fade top or an afro. Or the opposite, if you have a full head of thick, 4c hair – do you really feel like bob would be a good choice for you? There’s only so much a hairstylist, or a hairdresser can do for your hair, but even then – will you be able to go to a hair salon every single day?

So, do a little bit of research on findhealthtips.com and see which hairstyle works best with your hair type, face shape, and so on. Once you do, go out and have fun. Try some of those hairstyles on yourself – we’re sure they will look good.

3. Carefully Choose Your Hairstylist

Some hairstylists are literal magicians, while the others just do their jobs. We’re quite sure you would much rather have the ones in the first column work with your hair, right? Well, if that is the case – you’re going to have to look for them.

The sad truth is, you could do all the research you want and find the perfect hairstyle that works with both your face shape and your hair type, and you could still not look your best. Why? Well, because hairstylists matter.

These guys can make or break your whole appearance. Why do you think celebrities spend so much money on hiring personal barbers or hairstylists? It’s not because they like wasting money, but because these guys matter.

Even if all you want is a simple butt cut and a little side fade – you need a good barber or a hairstylist.

If we’re being perfectly fair, this is probably the most important tip to remember. Want to know if a hairstyle will look good on you? Just get a good hairstylist, and it will.

4. Keep Your Lifestyle In Mind

There is more to a hairstyle than just looking your best – isn’t it? The hair you’re rocking must fit your lifestyle, too. Otherwise, it will look out of place, no matter how good it “looks” on your head.

Just picture this – you walk into a doctor’s office, and you’re greeted with a dude with a blazing pink Mohawk? Is that confidence instilling? Is that a good look for a medical doctor? We could go all political here and talk about how your hair doesn’t define you and whatnot, and while that may be true on some level, you can’t just dismiss the fact that some things just feel wrong.

So, if you’re a guitarist in a punk rock band, sure, go and rock a Mohawk – stay true to the culture. But, if you try and convince a jury that your client is innocent, while you look like Travis Barker – we’re going to go out on a limb and say that won’t work out too well for you or your client.

5. Know How Much Time You’re Willing To Spend On Your Hair

Finally, you have to keep in mind that you will have to keep your hair nice, tidy, and clean. Even a messy bun takes a few tries before you can achieve that “I didn’t even try” look.

The bottom line is this – hair requires maintenance. If you want it to look good – you’re going to have to work. Some of us don’t mind spending half hour to an hour each day styling our hair – the others don’t want anything to do with it, and that’s something you have to remember.

You could have the best hairstyle ever once your leave the salon or a barbershop, but if you don’t tend to your hair in just a few days – your hair will look awful. So, want to know if a hairstyle will look good on you? If you’re willing to work on it – it will.

Conclusion:

As you can see, there are a few things to keep in mind, and still, no one can guarantee you that a certain hairstyle will look good on you. However, if you keep all of these things in mind – there is a really good chance you’ll leave the salon looking as dapper as ever.