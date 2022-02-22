6 Common Beauty Mistakes Every Woman Should Avoid

Every woman wishes to have the best beauty routine, even if it is simple and basic. Not only would they appreciate the perfect beauty routine, but they would also appreciate having more time to pamper and reward themselves. But we all agree that no one is perfect, everyone has those moments where they make errors.

Cosmetic errors also exist, and everyone has made them either when learning or even as an expert in the field. Mistakes like skipping SPF and eye cream or not washing our makeup brushes often enough are just examples. Here are the frequent mistakes to avoid, as well as suggestions on how to avoid them.

1. Face Over-powdering

One of the most frustrating aspects of applying makeup is when you apply the foundation as flawlessly as possible, only to disrupt the smooth finish by using too much powder. Cake-face isn’t a good look for anyone, but we are all guilty of it from time to time! To avoid this, always use a light powder then apply using a damp beauty blender for a smooth finish.

Excess powder dries out the skin and reduces the shine. The problem is that as you get older, the light-reflecting portions of your face need to shine through more. They aid in creating the appearance of youthful and glowing skin. Using too much powder to conceal these will accentuate creases and lines making you appear even older than you are.

2. Not Filling In Your Eyebrows

By now we are all aware that your brows will thin out as you get older. Having a full set of eyebrows indicates youthfulness. That is the reason why plucking your brows too much or omitting to fill them in might make you look older, even when you are not. The implication is that if your brows are thick and boyish, you will appear younger.

It is also important to realize that brow makeup is an art and not science. You might make blunders whether you’re a seasoned brow enthusiast or learning how to define your brows for the first time. Take note that it may take some time to achieve the look you desire, so be patient and willing to experiment and see what works.

3. Choosing the wrong shade of concealer for under the eyes

This typical makeup blunder can actually draw unwelcome attention to the area that you are attempting to conceal. Test. You can t the concealer on the back of your hand. If it’s too bright there, it’s probably too bright for your face as well. In order to mask darkness, orange concealer will work best on most skin tones.

Working from the outer to the inner corners, dab the concealer on the under-eye area gently. Then use foundation to level out your skin tone and set it with a yellow-based powder.

4. Applying Foundation On A Dry Skin

It is important for every woman to know that dryness and flakiness will not be hidden by the foundation you apply. No matter how much or how creamy it is. It will just amplify it, making your skin appear older and Eve more tired. Cosmetologists recommend exfoliating and moisturizing on a daily and nightly basis. Always use a hydrating primer before applying foundation if your skin is particularly dry.

Most cosmetic professionals advocate using a beauty blender and an egg-shaped applicator sponge available to avoid the flakiness. According to professional makeup artists, dot the foundation all over your face first with your fingers but make sure you don’t smooth it out. Then dampen the beauty blender by soaking it in water and squeezing out the excess. Finally, use the beauty blender to mix the foundation dots into your skin.

5. Using Dirty Makeup Tools

The most common blunder I see is ladies doing makeup with dirty brushes or very old unwashed sponges. Then they keep wondering why their makeup doesn’t look fresh or even breaks out. You should use a mild shampoo or quick brush cleanser to clean your equipment, and always replace your sponges on a regular basis.

For the sake of your eyes health, it is also crucial that you learn how to clean semi permanent lashes and do it as recommended by lash technicians. Overdoing the cleaning or doing it the wrong way may also bring some complications. Always use the right tools to do your makeup in order to avoid injuring delicate parts of your face like the eyes, and for better outcome.

6. Excessive Makeup Use

We all know that too much of something is poisonous. The same applies to Makeup. Makeup artists recommend that you should always let your skin shine. Foundation should only be used to cover slight redness and flaws unless the user has severe acne.

Wearing too much makeup will only make you to appear older than you are. professional makeup artists only recommends using a light layer of foundation and concealer to address specific areas with problems.

Conclusion

Make-up is meant to significantly enhance your facial features when done correctly. It can perfectly conceal the parts of our face or skin that you don’t find very attractive. On the other hand, the same makeup has the potential of ruining your overall appearance. Always purchase makeup accessories of good quality for better service. The tips above will help you avoid some of those common mistakes made when applying beauty products.