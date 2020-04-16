CelebritiesHoliday

Katy Perry Shows Her Baby Bump in an Easter Bunny Costume

by Zarko85
People love seeing celebrity baby buns all the time, but when a soon-to-be-mom like Katy Perry wears a cute costume too, it becomes something else entirely.

Superstar pop artist Katy Perry, 35, and her fiance and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child. Right now, they are among the most talked celebrity couples out there.

Source: Instagram.com

During the Easter weekend, the beautiful singer showed her fans on Twitter and Instagram her growing baby bump. In addition, she wore a special Easter-inspired bunny onesie.

Her Instagram post nearly has 3 million likes at the moment, and around 19,000 comments. Her 93.7 million followers commented how cute and adorable she looks, and discussed how close the due date is. On Twitter, she received almost 32,000 likes and 3,400 retweets.

Bloom and Perry rarely post pictures or videos together, but every once in a while we are treated to a beautiful snap from the soon-to-be parents. It seems they cannot wait for their daughter to arrive!

Source: Instagram.com

Read also: Katy Perry Reveals the Gender of Her First Child With Orlando Bloom!

 

