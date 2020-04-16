Katy Perry Shows Her Baby Bump in an Easter Bunny Costume

People love seeing celebrity baby buns all the time, but when a soon-to-be-mom like Katy Perry wears a cute costume too, it becomes something else entirely.

Superstar pop artist Katy Perry, 35, and her fiance and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child. Right now, they are among the most talked celebrity couples out there.

During the Easter weekend, the beautiful singer showed her fans on Twitter and Instagram her growing baby bump. In addition, she wore a special Easter-inspired bunny onesie.

Her Instagram post nearly has 3 million likes at the moment, and around 19,000 comments. Her 93.7 million followers commented how cute and adorable she looks, and discussed how close the due date is. On Twitter, she received almost 32,000 likes and 3,400 retweets.

Somebunny 🐰 is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions 🐣 pic.twitter.com/wpKauXwwlH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 12, 2020

Bloom and Perry rarely post pictures or videos together, but every once in a while we are treated to a beautiful snap from the soon-to-be parents. It seems they cannot wait for their daughter to arrive!