Kate Middleton Enchanted The World In A Magnificent Golden Dress For New James Bond Movie Premiere

The premiere of the film “No Time to Die, about secret agent James Bond”, was held in London last night, and among those who walked the red carpet were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the first in the world to enjoy the new film about Agent 007, the last in which James Craig is played by Daniel Craig, and the future queen looked worthy of that title. If you ask the media – worthy of a goddess!

Kate Middleton does not often walk the red carpet, but when she does, she definitely knows how to leave an impression. This time, she did it in the toilet with the signature of her favorite designer Jenny Packham, and it is a gold-colored model decorated with a magnificent cloak. Silver and gold begin to spread under the chest, forming the illusion of the sun’s rays, and crystals and sequins adorn the effective cloak that emphasizes the shoulders. It is interesting that the Duchess of Cambridge chose a model that is fluttery and semi-transparent in the lower part.

The Duchess of Cambridge complemented this gorgeous dress, which costs around 3,000 pounds, with glittering earrings from the Pakistani brand Onitaa, for which 290 pounds need to be set aside. Her make-up was, as usual, discreet and feminine, but she opted for a festive, rich bun full of volume. Kate overshadowed everyone present.

On the red carpet, the duchess was met by actor Daniel Craig , who praised her appearance with the words: “You look wonderful!”

Members of the Royal family, William and Kate, accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker, chatted with the actors who play in the movie “No Time to Die”.

The Royal MEMBERS met the actors, directors, producers and screenwriters of the film, as well as the singer Billy Eilish and her brother, the musician Phineas O’Connell, who wrote a new song about Bond together.

Numerous health workers and members of the armed forces joined the Royal family in the theater to watch the film in gratitude for their work during the covid pandemic.

By the way, the premiere of the 25th film about Agent 007 has been postponed several times due to the corona virus pandemic, and it was first planned to be shown in April 2020.

The story, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, follows Bond’s life after leaving the service, while he enjoys with Madeline, played by Léa Seydoux, in life in Jamaica. However, his old friend from the American CIA agency appears and invites him to face Safin when he plays Rami Malek, a villain who wants to destroy the world.

On social networks, many comment that Kate finally wore the dress she always wanted because she didn’t take the smile off her face.