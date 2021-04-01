Inside Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner’s Miami Home

The famous model Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner decided to stay close to the family and settle in the posh Miami neighborhood. Last summer the couple purchased the magnificent waterfront property for $23.5 million that features its own dock leading to the Biscayne Bay. The house features 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a powder room, and an outdoor pool with a jacuzzi. In the back, there is one smaller accommodation with an office and a summer kitchen.

The previous owner was listed as Keith Menin. He purchased the house a year prior for $10 million and did a complete remodeling. Karlie and Joshua purchased a fully furnished home, thus more than doubling the price. Official records show that the buyer is a private company Malibu Summer 2020 from Delaware. Neither Karlie Kloss nor Joshua Kushner was listed as the owners.

Joshua’s brother and sister-in-law, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump recently purchased the plot for $31 million on super exclusive Indian Creek Island due to their move from Washington D.C.

The couple wed in 2018 and in March 2021 they welcomed their first child. But not everything is fun and games in this family. First, the supermodel Karlie Kloss had to convert to Judaism in order to be able to marry Joshua. The same was required from Ivanka Trump when she married Jared Kushner.

Then, there is a disagreement in the family about which party should be ruling the United States. Trump’s family is hard-right Republican following traditional values, while Karlie seems to disagree. A couple of months ago Kloss appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and explained: “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020”.

However, on marrying Joshua Karlie was crystal clear regardless of the rumors: “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that”.