The Impact of Technology on Transportation

Transportation technology has gathered young hearts and minds to find the most reliable solutions for the future. Researching and manufacturing technology trends that revolve around transportation is gaining popularity in a fast-paced world.

The need to travel is one reason this is so popular. Wanderlust is fed into our DNA. How do we overcome the need to always travel from place to place? Will transportation help to fit our new lifestyle?

Companies such as Tesla, Inc is at the forefront of our new transportation world. Vehicles that are made from Tesla have changed the way car manufacturing is viewed including batteries, rooftop solar panels, and major computer components.

Other transportation such as air, locomotive, or water travel has made improvements towards accessibility. These technologies may come at a cost now but should have an impact on the future economy. Where do we go from here?

Ride Share Programs

Companies such as Uber and Lyft were formed to deliver transportation needs to all people with ease of access. Lyft uses the tagline “The Whole City. In the Palm of Your Hand.” This is often true with rideshare programs maximizing the need for people to relax and enjoy the present city.

Smartphones have made designated apps communicate location and commands for riders to drivers. Waiving down a taxi is a gesture of the past. People enjoy using their mobile devices for ease of access and less decision making for transportation. Ride-sharing has also improved the way we communicate with each other.

Multiple types of vehicles are driving around the clock to help with transportation needs anywhere making these programs very popular. Social connections with people is another way ride-sharing programs are improving transportation. There are options for extra seats for shared guests to make a friend in the time you are traveling.

Uber and Lyft also employ drivers with flexible schedules as an economic incentive to invest in rideshare programs. Technology transportation companies have provided good incentives for consumers to enjoy Uber and Lyft as well as a good investment in the economy providing jobs to people in need.

Implementation of Smart Cities

Cities of the future have realized the need for improved public transportation. The focus of smart cities is information systems and new transport technology. To buy into the transportation of smart cities, citizens need reassurance.

Data from information systems enables officials to learn more about public transit efficiency. Private transportation is seen through this transportation system to see the variability of public transit. Examples of new transport technology in smart cities include connected cars, mobile apps that turn taxis into ride-hailing services, bicycle sharing, electric scooter rental, and more.

Examples of smart cities are Singapore and Barcelona that have adopted analytical data systems, on the demand bus system, and e-payment fares. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is another system bringing together multiple transportation type connections.

Implementation of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) includes transportation cards swiped by users to complete bicycle, bus, or ride-sharing payments. Interfaces created by MaaS have proven to work for the consumer stuck in predicaments of weather or overall comfort to choose a car, bike, train, bicycle, etc. Smart cities have an impressive public transportation portfolio starting from technological advancements.

Environmentally Useful Technologies

It remains to be said oil and gas is a finite resource. Choosing to invest in renewable energy for the future environment will help the economy and decrease CO2 emissions. Cities have promoted electric cars, buses, and scooters to rule the road. Electric charging stations have been built to accommodate alternative technologies.

A return on investment will increase for electric transportation once an initial cost is made. In the long term, transportation that requires less fossil fuel will help sustain future generations.

One example of this is autonomous vehicles. Decreased human control will enable experts to experiment with the best alternative of fuel usage and overall car economy. In doing so, self-driving cars can perform at their best with less gas consumption.

Another example is the Hyperloop rail systems that will be more energy-efficient than air travel and are operated by solar power. The Hyperloop is faster than most rail systems providing a positive incentive for the consumer’s high paced transportation needs of this generation.

Pollution remains to be an issue in cities with a high population of people and vehicles. Making positive changes to change the transportation budget will make it easier for the consumer to choose an alternative for his or her commute and help to ease the smog visibility that cripples our way of seeing the outdoors.

Sustainability in the transportation sector will need to happen with emerging technological innovations that are low priced and easy to use.

Ease of access to private and public transportation programs

Lastly, access to innovative forms of transportation is most important for the consumer. If electric vehicles – meant to have a positive impact on the environment – are three times as costly the consumer will stick to old habits and purchase the cheaper vehicle.

It will take time to convince the consumer ride-sharing programs and autonomous vehicles are easily accessible moving from place to place. Public transit has changed due to technology generating predetermined schedules for subways, trains, etc. Time efficiency is important for the consumer to choose these new technologies.

In the future, innovation will drive the transportation sector. Companies are focusing on transportation technologies to help make cities more livable. A push for smart cities is on the rise. Transportation must be used in an economic and environmentally useful way. Travel will become more accessible than ever as less time is used traveling.

Also, consumers will have ease of access to other advanced forms of public transit used to meet their transportation needs. Technology applications can further the advancement of transportation and impact the economy and the environment. Who knows what the world could look like with an innovation transportation sector taking the reins.