Kanye West Is Trying To Win Back Kim Kardashian With His New Songs

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wat seem to be estranged for the past couple of months. Kim went back to spending time in nightclubs with friends while Kanye worked on his new songs. His new album, named after his late mother, “Donda” finally came out. The rapper was promoting new songs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when his soon-to-be ex-wife came to support him.

Keen eyes of fans and media reporters alike immediately noticed matching outfits the ex-couple were wearing. The reality star looked amazing in a red tight bodysuit with couture oversize sunglasses.

The highly anticipated 10th album was full of mellow, romantic lyrics that seem to replicate his current point in life. In “Love Unconditionally” the 37-year old sings: “I’m losing my family, I’m losing all my family/darling come back to me” which raised many eyebrows. The song is obviously about the hard times the rapper is going through amid the break-up and looming divorce. In another song, he was more direct: “Time and space is a luxury/But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me”. Kim was looking from her seat, without any particular expression on her face.

Is the 40-year old KUWTK star over their marriage? Has she moved on leaving Kanye to grieve over their split? Neither one of them is giving any clues to that matter. It’s also unclear whether Kanye is trying to smooth the relationship with Kim, or is he simply finding inspiration in the sad events. Either way, Kim showed up to pay her respects to the undeniable talent of the father of her children.

It’s very well known that Kanye was super close to his mother, so it’s no wonder he dedicated the whole album to one of the most important people in his life. The rapper was so determined to make the album a masterpiece that he was spending days, even weeks at the Stadium where he recorded the songs. He even made his living quarters there for the time being hiring a private chef to cook him special meals.

His hard work paid off, as his ex-spouse along with two of their children North (8) and Saint (5), came backstage to support him and just chill for a few minutes smiling and talking. Chicago and Psalm were also at the event to support their dad.

The new album marked a new stage in Kanye’s life since the rapper also made amends with Jay-Z. The duo collaborated on four songs from the album – Donda, Otis, Made In America, and No Church In The Wild. Their years-long feud is finally over when both sides decided to bury the hatchet and just do what they do best – make music.

A couple of days later, Kim showed up on the episode of “We are supported by…” podcast hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. Kardashian praised her ex for giving her guidance on how to be more confident in herself.

“I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment”, Kim said. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you,” she added. “That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought”.

Whether or not the two are on the reconciliation path is yet to be seen. For now, the former spouses are keeping a friendly and supportive relationship waiting for the divorce proceedings.