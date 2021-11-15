If you ask Kanye West, he is of the belief that people don’t want to see Kim Kardashian as a lawyer. The principal reason why he holds to this truth is that he sees people hating the influence Kim has on young women. In one of his mystique formulations, he stated: ‘The cleavage gets a little more covered up.’

The bottom line is, Ye believes that people will mistrust the positive effect his estranged wife can have on other people, especially young women. He added: “That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up.” All of this came from Ye’s mouth during his second appearance on N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast which was on Thursday.

West was adamant in his belief that individuals are prepared to stand in the way of KUWTK star becoming a lawyer. He stated that the fear of Kim spreading her influence on young women is real and that people will work against her on achieving her objective. Kim is always an interesting subject, and now that he has aspirations of entering the legal business, she attracts a new form of attention she didn’t face before.

The 44-year old rapper discussed this in dept. Kanye completely supports the desire of his almost ex-wife of entering the uncharted waters of law and order. Talking about it, he said: “I feel like there are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up. It’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit they want to become a lawyer.”

While Kim Kardashian is still a long way from becoming an attorney of the law, Kanye already sees the influence she might have. It is obviously a subject he thought of thoroughly, as he added: “She affects people in that way, and there’s people who don’t want her to affect women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way.”

Ye also pointed a finger at young lawyers that worked with Kim during her preparation for law exams. He believes that some of them weren’t truthful in their aspirations to help the Kardashian reality TV star. The Donda rapper said this about them: “My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, ‘Man, this dude is an idiot.’ They’ve got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon’ fail the bar a third time. They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You’ll get ’em next time.”

Kim also addressed the lawyers that were helping her prepare for the bar exam, but they were not available for comment. So far, Kim has failed this exam three times, but she is not giving up. During one of the episodes of KUWTK, she said that she’s working her ass off on passing this exam, with 18 hours each day dedicated to it. While she’s disappointed with her results, the reality TV star told her fans: “I just have to do better in the future.”