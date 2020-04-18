Celebrities

Joselyn Cano Blooms in Quarantine

by Tracy Finke
Instagram star Joselyn Cano delighted her fans with another quarantine selfie, which her followers appreciated a lot. The bombshell posed in the white top and the red headband on her head.

Image source: Instagram

The model flaunted her lush neckline in revealing top. Joselyn posed in her closet, trying out different outfits. She didn’t treat her fans just with a selfie, there was a video too, but this time she used different bow. “Happiness blooms from within”, she wrote in the caption.

Cano is an Instagram model and has 11.5 million followers. Her provocative pictures have thousands of likes, and she is praised for her curvaceous body and her desire to show it on social media.

“Angel”, “I wish I had your boobies”, “U look gorgeous”, “Stunning babe”, “Perfection as always”, some of the comments read.

Tracy Finke

