Joselyn Cano Shares a Much-Needed Quarantine Pic

Instagram model Joselyn Cano has too much time on her hands now during the coronavirus pandemic. While in self-quarantine, the bombshell delights her 11.5 million followers with sultry selfies, and that’s one way for her to pass the time.

In the latest update, Cano posed wearing a tiny red floral pattern bra, which left little to the imagination. Her curvy hair was let loose covering her left shoulder. “I don’t even know what day it is anymore lol 😆 hope everyone is having a great week”, Joselyn captioned the photo.

More than 140k social media users liked her new upload from quarantine. “Awww so pretty boo”, her fellow Jessica Cakes wrote in the comments. “U are so perfect”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Exquisite beauty”.

“Looking at your beauty always makes my week”, “Say baby you know you always look good no matter what you wear and I hope that you are feeling OK now and I will be waiting to hear from you OK be safe”, “Wow wow wow”, some of the comments on her photo read.