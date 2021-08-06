The “Sex And The City” Actor John Corbett Marries Bo Derek

John Corbett is known for playing Aiden Shaw who was infamously stood up by Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Luckily, his private love life is completely different from Aidan’s.

Corbett is in a long-lasting relationship with Bo Derek, an actress that used to fire up the movie screens in her own time. The couple has been together for the past 20 years, but very little is known about their relationship. When asked about getting married again, Derek said that they are not young, nor do they share kids together, so there is no pressure for them to make their relationship official.

However, while shooting “The Talk”, the 60-year old actor revealed that the two have tied the knot in December of 2020. Being that they like to keep out of the spotlight, the wedding was intimate and held in secret. “After 20 years, we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought let’s get one nice thing out of it”, said Corbett. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement”.

Bo Derek got her breakthrough in the movie industry back in 1979 starring in the movie “10”. The 65-year old was married to John Derek for 22 years before he passed away from a heart attack. Derek and Corbett met in 2002 after her agent set them up for a date. Since then the two have been going strong. Derek supported her partner, now husband, in taking the role in the “Sex and the City” show. When talking about John, Bo said: “He has a lot of joy in him and I feed off of it. I just love it. And the simplest things can make him so happy, so he makes my day brighter because of that, too”.

It took them 10 years before they went out on the red carpet together. Both are notorious for keeping their private life for themselves, so their outings are usually unannounced and lowkey. The couple spent the pandemic lockdown together which made their bond even stronger. When asked how they managed to be with one another 27/7, Corbett said: “I think the secret is just to enjoy being together”.

Corbett is set to portray Aidan Shaw one more time in the sequel “… And Just Like That”. The last movie finished with Aidan marrying a woman named Kathy and having three children. However, the viewers were given a glimpse that the passion between Carrie and the “eternal second violin” to Mr. Big, Aidan, has not yet vanished. They shared a passionate kiss before parting ways again. Will this time be different, and whether their paths are set to cross one more time is yet to be seen. It was left as an open ending, so everything is possible. “… And Just Like That” is going to be a mini-series that is set to premiere on HBO by the end of 2021.