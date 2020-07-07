3 Tips on How to Find the Best Child Custody Lawyer

Getting a divorce can be one of the most stressful periods in your life, but when there is a child in the picture, things can get even worse. Deciding what the best thing for your kid is can be really hard, and sometimes, we need help from others to make sure our child is safe and secure. If you are going through a divorce, you need to find a lawyer that will help you out with the custody and that will ensure your kid stays with you.

Finding the right lawyer can be a challenge, especially if you don’t have any previous experience with law representatives and the judicial system. To help you find the best custody lawyer, we created this article. Here you will learn some tips that will help you finish the vetting process faster, so you can get your kids back. Follow our advice, and always listen to your gut. Take things slowly, and once you find the best attorney, listen to them, and respect everything they say.

1. Do your research

The first thing you want to do, before contacting anyone is to find out as much as you can about custody, what can help you out and what the most common mistakes are.

The information you learn will never be as good as the one your lawyer gives to you, but at least you will have some baseline. You can use the attorneys’ websites and see what they have to say about that. You can also contact other parents that went through this process and ask them to share some of their experience with you.

These things alone won’t help you since every case is different, but at least they will give you some baselines. Even if all the information you learn is incorrect, you will at least know how to approach the attorney and which questions you should ask.

Watch YouTube videos, read articles, and try to focus more on things that were created by professionals and people with experience.

2. Compile a list

Once you are done with the preliminary research, you need to make a list of possible attorneys and law firms that specialize in child custody cases. See who other people recommend and why. When making your list, try to be as specific as possible with your research.

For example, if your divorce is calm and if you can negotiate, then you can look for a person who specializes in family cases. On the other hand, if you are going through a messy divorce, if you were a victim of domestic violence, or if your partner used to neglect your children, then you should look for a law representative that can help you out with these specific issues.

While you are compiling the list, you can call the firm or the person and ask for an information package. You can also ask them if they offer free consultations and if it is needed, would they be able to take you as a client. These things will help you know if you are wasting your time with them, or if you should give them a chance.

This may seem like it is going to take a lot of time, but the reality is, making a list won’t take more than 15 minutes if you have some researching skills, and contacting every office won’t take more than 5 minutes per firm. In less than two hours, you will be ready for the next step.

3. Come prepared

When you have your first meeting with the law representative, you should come prepared. According to Qredible, the right lawyer will be able to help you with even the most sensitive matters and give you advice on what you can do to win the case.

You should compile a list of questions that will help you get acquainted with the attorney and learn more about them and their experience. You should always ask them how many similar cases have they handled before, what their statistic is, how often do they close the case before it gets to the court, and what their verdict ratio is.

Now is the time to ask anything you want to know, form best to the worst-case scenario, and what can change in years to come. You can even ask them about any visitation concerns you may have and how everything is going to affect your children.

The best lawyer will be honest with you, and they will tell you if they are the right choice for you. If you notice that they are pushing you to choose them even before they hear the details of your specific situation, then you may need to continue with your search.

Another thing you need to pay attention to is their rate. Will you be able to afford that? What happens if you win, and what happens if you lose? Depending on the country you live in, in some cases, the person who loses has to pay all the court fees and up to 50% of the attorney fees of the other person.

You should consult with your lawyer about the rates, alimony, and every other financial concern. Don’t be afraid to ask anything you want to know, because now is the time to vet your potential representative, and you need to make sure they really are the best of the best.

Final Words

At the end of the day, the most important thing is your child. You should make sure they are healthy, happy, and well taken care of. Think about what they need and want, and don’t take away the rights of the other person unless it is for the safety of your kids.

Talk to your ex-spouse and try to make an agreement and negotiate terms. If that is not possible, or if you think they won’t care for your children, then do everything you can to win this custody battle and make sure your kids are safe.

Depending on the age of your children, things can change, and the visits can be negotiated. Social services will be in contact with you all the time, and you can always talk to your lawyer if you want anything to change after the verdict.