Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Received Bad Comments For Her Looks

Being a teenager is extremely difficult, but it is even harder if you are a child of famous parents, and your every move is followed by paparazzi. The children of celebrities have problems with privacy and the fact that they are constantly being compared to famous parents.

J.Lo is probably the most photographed person on the planet – she can’t even open a window without dozens of paparazzi gathering in front of it. That is why it is not surprising that she did not manage to protect her children, the twins Max and Emme, ​​from the public, whom she got in marriage to Mark Anthony.

Ever since she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and renewed her romance with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, the paparazzi have been following every step of J.Lo, but also of her children. Although the Latino diva tries to protect her children and her privacy, this is unfortunately impossible.

Jennifer looks like a bomb, and she always tries to show herself in the best light, with the best body regardless of age and always well dressed. She is considered one of the most beautiful and best-looking women in the world, wanted by all men. Unfortunately, this is obviously expected of her children as well. Many think that Emme and Max must always look flawless and perfect. However, her children have a different style.

As a result, J.Lo’s daughter Emme was exposed to brutal and horrifying comments on social media. She recently dyed her hair a sky blue color, mostly wearing baggy pants, some authentic sweaters or oversized t-shirts and that bothered many so they gave themselves the right to comment on her look. The fact that the daughter of a Latino diva is only 13 years old did not prevent Americans from being cruel to girls.

“When you’re addicted to plastic surgery, the true genetics of your children bring it to light”, “the girl inherited the ugliness of her dad”, “what a nose the girl’s got”, “what a big nose, her daughter needs to get it fixed asap ”were just some of the negative comments aimed at the teenager.

The series of misogynistic comments go on indefinitely and is just a warning that people who run social networks should take some responsibility for what appears online and that it is necessary to find a way to filter and ban such comments as soon as possible. It’s a child. He is only 13 years old. She can dress as she pleases, without being completely transferred by complete strangers.

To all the comments, her famous mom responded in the most beautiful way: with a photo in which Emme and she are smiling.

Emme is very talented in music, and she performed with her mother at last year’s Super Bowl, and many predict that she will surpass her famous parents if she decides to become a singer. We hope that people will stop being cruel to the girl, but also to other children of famous parents. It is impossible to expect everyone to follow in their parents’ footsteps, and everyone must find their own path and way of life.