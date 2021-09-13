Jennifer Lawrence Expecting A Baby With Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, after two years of marriage, are expecting a baby, and the news about that was confirmed by her spokesperson on September 8.

A few hours after the long-awaited trailer for Netflix’s film “Don’t Look Up,” the actress ’first film since 2019, and maternity certificates arrived. The actress’ representative confirmed that the 31-year-old is pregnant. The Oscar winner is expecting her first child with her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney.

On the same day that it was announced the couple is expecting a baby, Jennifer was photographed on the streets of New York, and proudly walked her pregnant belly.

The Oscar-winning actress was going to lunch with a friend when she was photographed by the paparazzi. She was wearing a floral jumpsuit, which highlighted her pregnant belly.

The actress did not have makeup on her face, and in order to at least try to hide her identity, she wore big, black glasses.

Jennifer and her husband met through mutual friend Laura Simpson and hid their relationship away from the public eye, due to the love shipwrecks that Lawrence had. They crowned their long-term relationship first with an engagement, and eight months later they vowed eternal love to each other.

They got married two years ago in Rhode Island after a three-year relationship. The wedding was held in a luxury villa, and was kept a great secret until the wedding day. The ceremony was attended by Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone, among others.

Cooke is the owner of an art gallery located on the Upper East Side in New York, and rarely appears at social events.

Rumors of a baby began to emerge even before the couple’s wedding, when an unknown source said in June 2019 that Lawrence and Maroney wanted children. “They both want children and have talked about starting a family,” the source said. “Their families truly believe they need to become parents as soon as possible; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and everyone is looking forward to the big family reunions,” the source said at the time.