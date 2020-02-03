China Blames Donald Trump For Coronavirus Mayhem

EXPRESS – 02/03/2020: Donald Trump doesn’t shy from making hard decisions. When coronavirus appeared, he instructed for all US citizens to be evacuated from endangered areas in China. He also imposed travel restrictions for all passengers coming from China. Because of these actions, Chinese authorities accused him of spreading fear and panic.



So far, 361 people died from this flu-like virus. Fifty-seven of them died during the last night as the number of victims increases with every day. The number of those infected also grows every day. Now, there are almost 18,000 people infected with this virus. This is nearly a 3,000 people increase compared to yesterday.

Every day we have reports of coronavirus being identified in other countries. The number of those infected is smaller in the rest of the world. So far, we have 151 people affected in 23 states, not called China. Among them, we have Japan, Thailand, the UK, the USA, and Hong Kong.

World Health Organization is warning people from traveling to China because of the outbreak of this virus and its spreading beyond the borders of this Asian country.

Authorities in Beijing consider the situation very grave but also condemned Donald Trump and America for making matters worse. There are justified fears that this could become a worldwide pandemic, and there’s no reason the US should make it worse at this point, according to Chinese administration.

Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, stated that the US should try and assist in containing the virus, considering they have one of the leading facilities and prevention capabilities in the world. Instead, they only managed to spread fear and panic told Chunying.

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

President of China Xi Jinping also commented on the situation. He said that China’s most important task right now is the containing of coronavirus.

The United States is not the only country that imposed a travel ban on China. Among others, there are the United Kingdom and Australia.

