Jarred Leto Knew Nothing of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood actor and Academy Award winner Jarred Leto, 48, had no idea that a pandemic of a deadly virus has been going on. The famous actor was in isolation in the middle of a desert, without a phone or any modern means of communication. Therefore, he had no idea that an outbreak is happening.

Once he returned to civilization, he took to Instagram and shocked his 10.3 million followers, and then the rest of the world. He posted this message to his social media platform:

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

The post currently has almost 400,000 likes and around 5,000 comments. His fans cannot believe that this happened and are expressing it in the comments.

So far, there have been almost 200,000 cases of coronavirus around the world, and north of 8,000 people died. More than 80,000 recovered successfully.