The First Supermodel Janice Dickinson Ruined Her Face With Plastic Surgery

by Tracy Finke
The former supermodel Janice Dickinson and her husband were spotted while going to the pharmacy in Los Angeles to buy everything they needed for self-quarantine amid a coronavirus outbreak worldwide. The 65-year-old brunette, who was named the first supermodel, showed how plastic surgery had affected her appearance.

Image source: profimedia.com

In the 1970s, Janice Dickinson was the highest-paid model who was described by herself and others as the first supermodel. But she decided to keep her youthful appearance and stop aging by going under the knife. After the first time, she couldn’t stop doing plastic surgery.

Image source: profimedia.com

The once gorgeous model is unrecognizable today after numerous corrections she has undergone, and fans around the world comment that she looked much better before.

Read Also: Decades After ‘Baywatch’ Donna D’Errico Still Looks Like She’s 20: Plastic Surgery or Mother Nature?

Image source: thesun.co.uk

The 65-year-old former beauty is married to Robert Gerner, a 71-year-old psychiatrist who lost his work permit four years ago because of his relationship with his patient. According to the charges against him, that leaked four years ago, he lived and was in a relationship with his patient sometime between 2004 and 2011.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Gerner is Janice’s fourth husband, and they met at a blind date in 2012. They were introduced to each other by Gerner’s son, and they became engaged three months after. The couple had to stop their plans for a while because the former model was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and was on chemotherapy until mid-2017.

Image source: Pinterest

They got married three years ago and have enjoyed their honeymoon after a number of problems that hit them.

