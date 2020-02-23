ECONOTIMES – 02/23/2020: Ivanka Trump is a chief adviser to her father, President Donald Trump. As such, she runs on a busy schedule and has little time for anything else. But in the midst of her duties as a part of White House administration, she manages to find time for those who are dear to her.



The first daughter is married to Jared Kushner, who is also a member of Donald Trump’s administration. Together they have three children. Their names are Arabella Rose Kushner, Theodore James Kushner, and Joseph Frederick Kushner. Ivanka loves her children, and just before her takeoff for India, she shared an adorable photo with her son Theodore James Kushner. The two of them went out for lunch.

To be honest, they didn’t go out, as the lunch we are talking about was served inside the White House, where Ivanka works. Nonetheless, Ivanka was very proud to share this photo on social media with her followers. In the picture, the mother and son are sitting and waiting for their meal to be delivered.

They were having lunch at The White House Mess. This is a restaurant led by Navy, which was established in 1951 by President Truman. Theodore was looking happy as he hasn’t seen his mother in a couple of weeks while she was in the Middle East for a diplomatic visit. As you already know, Ivanka was headlining the 2020 Global Women’s Forum in Dubai.

Theodore James Kushner wore a very classy patriotic outfit. He had a navy blue sweater, red pants, and an emblem of the US flag on his shirt. Ivanka was also dressed in blue. The Instagram post was captioned with: “Lunch Date!”

While this was only a lunch date, Theodore can expect a big party next month. The youngest of three Ivanka’s children will be turning four in March.

