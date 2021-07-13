Is She Pregnant Again? Kate Held On To Her Stomach At The England Vs. Italy Match

Football fans couldn’t wait to find out who the new champion of the old continent is, however, Royal Family fans watched Prince William, Kate, and Prince George with excitement.

In the final match played on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Italy beat England on penalties, and thus became European champions.

Yet the start of the match was more exciting for the English. In the second minute, England took a 1-0 lead to the delight of all present, including the young Prince George and his parents. Prince George jumped with joy and hugged his parents with excitement. A source said the young Prince begged his parents to take him to the game again, and this one was special because everyone thought England would win. “It’s coming home” echoed through the streets of London.

Unfortunately, Italy equalized, and after that overtime was played and later penalties. Although England seemed to have a great chance of winning, especially after Pickford defended Bellotti’s penalty, Italy was better in the end, and dreams were shattered.

Many fans were in tears and very disappointed. Among them were members of the Royal Family. What caught the eye of many fans was the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge held on to their stomachs all the time on penalties.

While some think it was only because of nervousness over the penalty, others are convinced that the Duchess is pregnant again. Since giving birth to Prince Louis, Kate has not hidden that she would want a fourth child. Many perceived holding her belly as a potential pregnancy, given that she had a habit of stroking her belly when she was pregnant with her children.

Whether the Duchess is pregnant again and whether little Cambridges will get another sibling remains to be seen in the coming period. We believe that many would be overjoyed by the fact that George, Charlotte, and Louis get another brother or sister.