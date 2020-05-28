How To Install Solar Panels at Your Home – 2020 DIY Guide

The electricity is crucial for proper functioning, and we don’t know how we would live without it. However, what happens when you get an enormous bill? Well, it severely impacts your family’s budget. This is not an isolated case. Millions of people in the US and around the world have the same issue, and one way of resolving it is by finding other ways to produce electric energy and cut down the bill. Solar panels are ideal for this endeavor, and the best part is that you can do it yourself.

Why are solar panels a great solution?

When they first showed up, they were so expensive that most people couldn’t even think about switching to this type of energy. However, as the years go by, the price keeps dropping. It is a perfect alternative to the energy that is produced traditionally. It is environmentally friendly, cost-effective, but also readily available. By installing solar panels, you will decrease your bills, but you will also do something good for the planet. It is a beautiful way to utilize the sun’s power and use this clean, free energy to our advantage.

The fact that you can provide the energy for yourself is very powerful, and it will make you feel like you broke free from being a part of the more extensive system that was taking too much from you. If you are not sure about the type of solar panels, you should use, find more here, and get familiar with each type’s benefits.

How to install them yourself?

The fact that the solar panels come in kits that can be delivered directly to your home means that you will be able to install them yourself. You can be in charge of installing or hiring a contractor that will help you out with his expertise. This means that you will be able to design and configure a customized solar system depending on your unique needs concerning energy. Also, keep in mind that you will need to file a request for a permit with your utility company and local building authority.

It would be best if you planned to buy equipment for the solar panels, inverters, racks, and solar panels. Even though you may start feeling tense just thinking about beginning the installation, you should know that it is easier than it seems.

Considering that solar panels are gaining popularity lately, every port is labeled clearly, so it will be like putting together a puzzle. You will be required to work on tightening screws and bolts by using a screwdriver and a wrench, but also to be able to lift solar panels and to wire the electrical service panel and the system. Here is the guide step by step:

1. Determine where the solar panel should be placed

This is crucial for knowing where the stanchions should be. They support the solar panels, and a general recommendation is to mark it clearly so that you can proceed with the installation.

2. Stanchion should be screwed to the roof rafters

This is an essential step. Roof rafters are made of wood, and its purpose is to hold the stanchions where they should be. Check them by using a hammer gently to tap on them and find the places that feel solid.

3. Fasten the rails

Depending on the number of solar panels, the length of the rail will be determined. Once the length is determined, you need to fasten them properly. It is necessary to use the bolts made of stainless steel to avoid having rust after a while. After you are done, measure everything to make sure that all the measurements are equal.

4. Mount the solar panels

You will need to mount them to the rails. The brackets will hold the panels. You will need a drill to screw the brackets to the solar panels’ frame and be very careful while doing it. If you put too much pressure on it, that may result in damage to the panels.

5. Connect the solar panels

You will need to connect the parallel panels, increasing the amperage, and maintaining the same voltage. Keep in mind that all the panels should have the same WATT output and be the same size. When wiring it, make sure that they are as short as possible to avoid losing energy.

6. Run the cables inside

Depending on what you want to do with it. The procedure will slightly differ. You can use the energy and store the remaining one so you can use it later. The other option is to enable others to use it, but you need to check the details first about the regulations to make sure you are doing everything by the book.

What do you need to be careful about?

Considering that you will be working with electricity, you should be very careful and wear the proper equipment. It is necessary to protect your eyes and your hands, so wear protective glasses and gloves. Also, always make sure you have a rope around you attached to something stable, so even if you slip, you will prevent any major injuries. It is necessary to be prepared as much as possible and get familiar with all the steps you need to make to install the solar panels properly and enjoy it later.

As you can see, the process is pretty simple and shouldn’t take too much of your time. Considering that more people are interested in DIY projects, getting involved in one means that you will have all the support and the information you need.

Do your research and be fully concentrated when you start working, so you can do the job in the best way possible. Undoubtedly, having solar panels in your home will change your life for the better, so all the efforts are truly worth it!