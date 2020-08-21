Best Plumbing Tools and Equipment 2020

Being a plumber is not an easy job. It requires you to be very crafty with your hands and skilful with various tools. Not to mention, it is not the cleanest job in the world, so sometimes it requires working in some unsanitary conditions. In order to do the job right, every plumber needs certain items in his tools box.

Today, we’re going to go over some of the essential and best tools for the job. Those tools can be split into several categories and we’re going to go over each, one by one.

Wrenches

First off, we are going to cover one of the most associated tools with plumbing, wrenches. There are various types of different wrenches, each specializing in certain purpose, so if you peek in the tool box, chances are you are going to see several of these laying around.

Pipe wrench

Pipe wrenches are probably the most important and most commonly used wrenches in this line of work. If there is a nut that needs to be tightened or loosened, pipe wrench is the tool for the job. Usually these wrenches work together in a way – one is used to keep the pipe steady and in place, and the other one to spin the nut in the suitable direction. These come in all sorts of lengths and sizes, so many plumbers work with an entire array of these tools.

Basin wrench

Basin wench, commonly known as a sink wrench, is a T-shaped plumbing tool usually used in tight and hardly reachable places. Most commonly it is used to mount or unmounts a faucet underneath the sink, hence the nickname sink wrench. The adjustable, clamp-like mechanism allows plumbers to easily grip a fastener and then turn it in desired direction using the T-side.

Adjustable wrench

Adjustable wrenches are open-end wrenches with adaptable jaw, usually used for hexagonal fasteners and fittings on pipes. These wrenches come in several different sizes, but since it’s technically resizable, most commonly used ones are 6 and 10 inch versions.

Faucet Key

While these may not look like you traditional wrench, it is an essential tool every plumbers uses. Also known as valve key, these are small, cross-shaped tools, used to open and close spigots and sillcocks. Like the rest of the tools in this section, these also come in various sizes for dealing with the different stem fittings.

Pipe Work

If plumbing is your line of work, chances are you are going to have to deal with some pipes. Nowadays, plumbers use a large number of tools and different techniques to repair, replace, reshape and install pipes. In order to do that, some tools are required.

Hacksaw

This might seem like a strange tool for a plumber to use, but if you think about it, if you need to lay down some piping, chances are you’re going to need to cut some of the pipes in order to fit them properly. Therefore, hacksaw is a very useful tool for a plumber to use, because you never know when a pipe, or maybe even a screw, might need some trimming.

Plastic pipe and tube cutters

Sometimes, when you’re dealing with plastic or copper pipes or tubes, you need to resize, replace or entirely remove them. For these, instead of a hacksaw, you can youse handheld cutter. There are multiple different models on the market. It is up to you only to decide which one is the best for you.

Thread sealing tape

This is the tape used to patch or prevent possible leaks. These tapes stretch in order to better fit the area that needs to be sealed. They’re also resistant to both high and low temperatures, making it a solid and durable solution for a leak. If however you haven’t noticed a leak right away and you’ve suffered water damage, waterdamagekansas.com can help you fix that right up.

Torch

If you’re dealing with copper piping, it is very likely that the sealing process will be done by soldering. In order to solder, you need heat. Plumber’s torches are small, portable tools that apply immense heat in specific areas, soldering and sealing the piping. They are definitely a must-own for every serious plumber.

Pliers

Pliers, alongside wrenches, are one of the most commonly used tools. They are small and compact tools, allowing plumbers to handle the nuts that are not big enough for a wrench to grip. Since they’re so small, they can also be a substitute for a wrench if the space is too tight.

Unclogging tools

Plunger

To be fair, every household probably owns one of these, but just in case, plumber should be equipped with one of them, too. Since there are some professional level, heavy duty plungers that provide a lot more suction, plumbers should probably opt out for some of those.

Hand auger

This is a device, a long cable essentially, that goes down the drain breaking apart and clearing clogs. It is a hand operated device that sometimes might require some physical strength if the clogs are stubborn. There are various different models with all kinds of quirks right now at the market and the next one is one of them.

Snake machine

Basically, a larger, more powerful, motorized version of hand operated auger. When the clogs are deep within the pipes, or are just too difficult to break down, snake machines come in play and finish the job.

Safety gear

Earlier, we’ve mentioned that plumbing is not always a very sanitary and we’ve also learned that sometimes plumbers work with hacksaws and torches. With that in mind, it is very important to remember to protect yourself.

Goggles

Whether it’s examining leaks or cutting a piece of copper, you should always protect your eyes from any kind of debris or unwanted liquid that might find their way into it.

Gloves

Plumbers often work with stuff that is not really touch-friendly. There are all kinds of different gloves to protect your hands. Sometimes, if the work environment is wet and slippery, which might happen often, gloves can provide for a better grip and prevent possible accidents.

Those we’re some of the best tools a modern day plumber can use. Whether you are one or consider hiring one, you should look for these tools present in order to ensure a job well done.