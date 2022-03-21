6 Types of Industrial Roofing Systems And Tips For Choosing

If you’ve researched the topic before opening this article, you probably know that commercial roofs cannot be compared to the ones found on residential buildings. Yes, they’re as large and expansive – if not bigger – however, when it comes to the materials, maintenance process, and installation, they’re completely different.

No matter why you might need to choose an industrial roofing system, you’re most likely confused by the number of options that you can choose from. To make things easier, we’ll break down the top six types of industrial roofing systems and we’ll also be mentioning some tips that could help you choose a suitable option. Let’s take a look:

1. “Built-Up”

Built-up roofing or as it’s commonly referred to as BUR is an option that’ll require the use of gravel and tar to create a cover for a building. As the name suggests, layers of the material mixture are built up so that they create durable and strong protection to a flat surface. Naturally, the more layers a company chooses to apply, the stronger and more durable the surface will be, however, by choosing extra layers, the expenses will increase as well.

2. “Metal”

Although metal can be used for residential roofing, it’s more commonly used for commercial buildings, mostly because the material is quite durable, meaning that it can last for a very long time. It comes in various shapes, sizes, and alloys including aluminum, copper, tiles manufactured from metal, stainless steel, as well as galvanized steel. All of these materials are water- and fire-proof, which is why a lot of manufacturing and assembly plants choose this particular roofing system.

3. “Polyvinyl Chloride”

Polyvinyl chloride or as you might know it as PVC is one of the options on this list that is becoming increasingly popular in the industry, mostly because it’s affordable, yet, incredibly beneficial. Besides ensuring that a company doesn’t spend a lot of money on covering their commercial building, a PVC roofing system is also incredibly resistant to strong winds and weather elements, which makes it suitable for all climates.

4. “EPDM”

An EPDM system or to put it simply, a rubber roofing system is famous for the membrane that covers it, something that can make it resistant to sunlight. Besides this, a company can save a lot of funds on electricity, mostly because this material is capable of keeping a building hot or cold, depending on the season. Also, it’s incredibly waterproof and durable, which is one of the main reasons people choose this material for locations that see a lot of rainfall.

5. “TPO”

You should know that TPO is one of the most popular roofing materials on our list. Why? Well, it’s simple to understand – the expenses associated with the installation are low and it can be placed over any surface out there, including plastic and flexible surfaces, something that makes this material perfect for flat roofs. It’s resistant to both high and low temperatures, and it won’t be impacted by snow, ice, or win.

7. “Green Roofing”

If you want to make your company greener and more Eco-friendly, the only roofing system that you can choose is green roofs. There is a wide range of benefits that you could gain from it, including protection from the sun, lowered HVAC expenses, as well as resistance to various environmental factors. The size of the green system will mostly depend on the type you choose, so, do some digging before opting for the first one you see.

Tips For Choosing a Suitable Option

Before we conclude this helpful article, it’s important that we mentioned a few tips that’ll help you choose a suitable option for yourself. After all, you don’t want to choose the wrong material for the roof of your organization, mostly because it could end up costing you hundreds of dollars later on. Hence, to choose the best and most suitable option, you must make sure that you consider the list of following things:

1. The Installation Process

One of the first, and perhaps, most important things that you should consider is the installation process. Why? Well, depending on how the roofs are installed, as well as the material, prices, workforce hours, and complexity level, the installation process can and most likely will vary drastically. Because of this, you should consider how it’ll be installed, so that you know how long it’ll take, and more importantly, how much money you’ll need to spend on it.

2. The Maintenance

You might not realize this, but all roofing systems need regular and proper maintenance. Why? Well, if you make sure that it’s maintained frequently and in the right way, you can also ensure that it lasts longer, mostly because you’ll be capable of removing debris, treating various leaks, tears, as well as damage, and if needed, you’ll be capable of repairing the surface in a timely manner before it can reach the surface underneath and damage it.

Because the maintenance can help you save thousands of dollars, it’s crucial that you go through the entire process every season, mostly because the weather conditions can influence the durability of the surface. Hence, if there is one thing that you must take away from our how-to article, it’s the fact that no matter which system you opt for, you must know how it needs to be maintained and repaired.

3. Testimonials

Lastly, it’s important that you read what other people have to say about specific roofing systems. Now, we aren’t talking about the reviews you could find on various contractors’ websites, instead, we’re simply implying that you should know all the benefits and drawbacks of each option. Hence, before you choose, make sure that you do extensive research so that you can determine which option is the best and most suitable for you.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there is a wide array of commercial roofing systems that you could choose for your organization. You should keep in mind, each of the material options we’ve mentioned has its benefits and drawbacks, thus, before choosing, ensure that you know everything about it.

Since you’re now well aware of what you can choose, as well as what you must consider when browsing through your options, don’t lose time. Instead, go through our article one more time, research all of the options we’ve mentioned, and from there, determine what will work for you best.