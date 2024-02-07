8 Top Reasons Why Your Next Shed Should Have a Skillion Roof

Considering adding a shed to optimize storage on your farm? Many farmers find value in adding farm sheds to store tools and equipment efficiently. Shed design is crucial for functionality. If you’re contemplating this solution, read on! Unused space can transform into organized storage with the right shed design.

Do you have unused space on your farm but still have your tools, machinery and equipment heaped in the back of your garage? Are you considering adding a shed to streamline your storage process?

It’s not uncommon for farmers to add a variety of farm sheds to their properties which they then use to store everything from small tools to larger equipment. If you think this solution may be what your farm needs, then this post is for you! Design of your shed is everything!

What is a Skillion Roof?

Sheds can be used for a wide range of purposes. Since sheds are available in different designs, sizes and shapes it’s remarkably easy to find the perfect unit for your needs. When you’re getting ready to create the best shed for your storage needs, it’s worth noting that a skillion roof design is a dynamic choice in many scenarios.

What exactly is a skillion roof? Typically, a skillion roof design has one slope, resulting in a pitch that’s much higher than a conventional roof. This design creates a steeper slope, making it more noticeable. This carries aesthetic value, but also functionality and practical value, which we’ll discuss below.

Choosing the Right Shed for Your Farming Needs

Skillion sheds are growing in popularity and once you understand their benefits, it’s easy to see why. Our experts have compiled the top reasons why opting for a skillion roof is the best option.

1. More Space

The number one reason why people are opting for sheds with a skillion roof has to do with the space it saves. Since the shed can be installed flush against another building’s wall, the sloped roof design of a skillion option is ideal if you have limited space.

Furthermore, placing the roof at the right angle will make it considerably easier to install the maximum number of solar panels on the shed. If you have a narrow space available or a small area next to an existing building, then this type of design is the ideal option.

2. Considerably Cheaper

When you’re creating a budget for your shed, you want the structure as affordable as possible. Fortunately, a skillion roof will help you achieve that goal! Since skillion roof designs boast a single-sloping surface, they require fewer building materials and components. This means that costs are considerably less than those of conventional roof designs.

The overall costs associated with a skillion roof shed are based on the following factors:

Quality of materials used

Overall size of the area that will require a roof

Type of customisable features you want to add

3. Better Drainage

One of the features you’ll no doubt be looking for is an adequate drainage system. After all, the last thing you want is rainwater streaming into your shed and damaging your equipment.

Fortunately, the steeper slope enables rainwater to drain more efficiently. There’s also little chance of garden debris gathering on the roof, creating the blockages commonly found on more traditionally shaped shed roofs.

4. Quick and Easy to Build

Fewer components are needed to install, making the whole building process considerably easier. Savings apply to the actual material but also to labour costs. Since skillion sheds can be installed in a fraction of the time, you’ll be able to start storing your equipment in no time!

5. More Durable

The combination of high-quality materials and the slope design means that a skillion roof can last considerably longer than traditional roofing options. The durability of this roof particularly has to do with the superior drainage features of the sloped design.

6. Customisable Options

Not all sheds have to be designed in the same way. That said, skillion sheds can be customised to suit your needs. Consider the following features that can be added to optimise your structure:

Roof ventilation

Addition of fibreglass skylights

Sliding doors

Roller doors

Personal access doors

Glass sliding doors

Concrete flooring

Windows

Insulation

7. Better Ventilation

With their higher slopes, skillion roofs allow considerably more air to flow through the building. Having better ventilation will not only keep your building cool but also the equipment or items that you’re planning to store.

Depending on what you’re going to use the shed for, cooling may be a requirement. Furthermore, better ventilation also reduces any cooling costs relevant to that space.

8. Eco-Friendly

Whether you’re looking for a small shed or a much larger storage option, the skillion roof will have a continuous sloping surface. This prepares for the addition of solar panels which can contribute to the overall eco-friendliness of your property.

Final Thoughts

Adding a skillion type shed to your property is an excellent way to create much-needed storage space for a variety of purposes. With its slope design, longer lifespan and better drainage it’s clear that skillion roof sheds are the best option for all your storage needs!

In conclusion, opting for a skillion roof shed offers numerous benefits for farmers seeking efficient storage solutions. From maximizing space utilization to cost-effectiveness, better drainage, and customization options, these sheds prove to be versatile and practical additions to any farm. Their durability, quick installation, and eco-friendliness further enhance their appeal. With careful consideration of your specific needs and preferences, investing in a skillion roof shed can significantly optimize storage efficiency and contribute to the overall functionality and sustainability of your farm operations. So, why wait? Consider adding a skillion roof shed to your farm today and reap the rewards it offers!