TPO vs. PVC Roofing – Which One Is Better For Your Project

Changing the roof on your home can be a demanding project, and sometimes, there is no way around it. When this project is due, you need to consider all of your options and see what is the best one for your current situation. In this article, we are going to compare the two most popular options on the market nowadays, Thermoplastic Polyolefin and Polyvinyl Chloride. Continue reading if you want to know which one is better for your project, and if you want to learn more about the positive sides, as well as the drawbacks of both TPO and PVC roofing.

TPO pros and cons

Let’s first start talking about Thermoplastic Polyolefin and what you need to know about it. This is a relatively new material that was presented on the market, and people are still learning more about it. On the contrary, we all know about PVC, and sometimes going with the known seems better than going with the thing we know nothing about.

Well, you should know that this material is a combination of several others and because of the compounds, this type of roofing is much stronger than the other options you have, and it is far more flexible.

Know that this type of roof can be attached to your property using many different things including adhesives, screws, or any other type of mechanical fasteners. This gives you a lot of options and means that depending on the type of home, you won’t have to choose just one solution.

Now let’s talk about the benefits that come with this type of roofing. When it comes to TPO you should know that the material will block the ultraviolet rays which will make your home a safer place to live. In addition to this, it will pervert the sun from penetrating deep into your home, and it will reduce the heat. It is a material that is considered the best when it comes to energy efficiency, and it is easy to install.

Note that if you choose to go with Thermoplastic Polyolefin, you won’t have to invest too much money, and it is affordable for pretty much everyone. It is durable, weather-resistant, and it won’t get damaged with ease. The biggest pro of all is that this material is recyclable, so you will be doing your part in preserving the planet.

When it comes to drawbacks, there are not too many that come with TPO. The biggest issue with it is that you will have to pay close attention to the maintenance because it is not resistant to most chemical products. Note that depending on the manufacturer, you can end up with an amazing product, or you risk wasting money to no avail.

On websites like oahu-roofing.com/kaneohe-roofing, you can see that no matter which type of roofing you choose to go with, the supplier and the servicing company are crucial, and you need to find the right service that will help you no matter if you want to install the roof, if you need repairs, or if you want to do anything in between.

PVC pros and cons

Now let’s talk about the better-known material, and why you should choose it. Polyvinyl Chloride has been a choice of millions of homeowners for more than a while, and it is a trusted material that has proven to be reliable and durable. The blend it consists of makes the product extremely durable, and flexible. This means that there won’t be any damages or tears on your roof for many years to come.

When it comes to the positive and negative sides of this material, let’s first start with the advantages and how you can benefit from choosing it as the main material for your roof.

The first thing is that it is extremely resistant to chemicals, unlike TPO, and it can easily be installed in any building, factory, or commercial place that has a big exposure to different types of products. Know that this is the number one choice for millions of people because it is really flexible, durable, and it won’t easily get damaged, no matter where you install it.

In addition to this, this material is also energy efficient, but you need to pay attention to the main hues you choose. Since there are a lot of choices you can go with, you need to make the right decision depending on your project.

Now let’s talk about the negative sides of it. The biggest drawback is that this material cannot be recycled, and it is not environmentally friendly. Another reason why people choose to look for other options is the price tag. This is probably one of the most expensive options that are available on the market, so you need to be ready to reach deep into your pocket for this project.

Which one is better?

When it comes to choosing the right material for you, if you want to go with either PVC or TPO, you need to be aware of the positive and negative sides of both.

If you don’t have a specific budget, and if you are willing to spend a bit more, then you should go with the former. On the other hand, if you want a durable and reliable option that will not cost too much, then you should choose the latter.

On the same note, since Thermoplastic Polyolefin is newer on the market, and there aren’t too many people who are experts in this material, you need to be extra careful on who you choose to install it in your house. Know that in some cases, the company that does this may charge you more for the project. Because of this, you need to give yourself enough time to do the needed research and see which option is better.

Depending on your location, the type of building you want to install the roofing on, and your budget, you should not have too much trouble making the right choice. If you are planning to install it on a commercial building, then you should go with PVC, and if you are looking for an affordable option for your home, then you should go with TPO.