8 Ways to Improve Your Outdoor Living Space – 2021 Guide

Often stepping outside can be the breathing space that you need from everyday stresses. In fact, spending time outdoors is one of the better things you can do for both your physical and mental health.

Improving your outdoor living space can make your home feel much bigger and provide you with a perfect area to relax and spread out. A sitting area gives you a fresh environment for dining, a comfortable lounge set provides you with a new space to read or even take a midday nap.

Let’s have a look at some of the ways you can improve your outdoor living space:

1. Create A Welcoming Seating Area

The first thing you need to do is create a welcoming sitting area for you, your family, and your friends to enjoy. You don’t need to spend a fortune either. You can grab second-hand outdoor furniture from places such as Facebook Marketplace, grab a bargain from your family members who are upgrading theirs or upgrade your existing furniture with a new coat of paint and some outdoor cushions.

Outdoor rugs are huge at the moment, so don’t forget to add one to our outside space and start enjoying it barefoot. There is nothing quite like curling up on your comfy outdoor furniture with a blanket and cuppa while barefoot.

Another great choice is to hang a couple of hammocks around your back garden. They scream ‘it’s time to relax. Whether it’s between a few trees, on your patio, or your porch, you will love taking a nap in your hammock at the end of the day.

2. Mosquito Treatments

If there is one thing that can a kill the mood of a perfect garden space, it’s pesky bugs like mosquitos. Whether you just get one bite every so often or you are someone who seems to be a prone to repeated bug bites, mosquito treatments are a brilliant solution to this. They can help you to keep the mosquito levels in your garden in control. A local mosquito control service like www.queenbeemosquitocontrol.com can help eliminate mosquitoes all season long so you can enjoy the outdoors.

3. Stick to a Color Palette

If you want a stylish, well-thought-out garden that feels more like an additional room instead of a separate area altogether, you should try to stick to one color palette. Start with some neutral sand and white tones, and add in some tranquil colors such as coral and teal. The most important thing is for you to choose a color palette that works for you.

4. Electronic Compatible Space

Although the most enjoyable family time is often the ones where everyone has their phone down and is living in the moment, you still need to have an outdoor space that is electronic compatible. If you are spending a lot of time in your outdoor space keeping your electronics charged is ideal, especially when it comes to playing music or working from home. Some hints you should think about include:

A Wifi booster so you still get a great signal and can work in the garden.

Think about investing in some solar chargers.

Wireless speakers are perfect for setting the mood. Whether it’s low-key background music or something a little more lively for a mini garden party.

Add some ambiance with some outdoor lighting, Again, solar-powered lights are brilliant for this.

5. Light Up Your Patio

Outdoor lighting has the ability to increase the appeal of your home. Especially when it comes to the value of your home and selling it. Most buyers like to see outdoor lighting as a feature because it means you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space. On top of that, it also makes your home safer.

There are many different ways you can use lighting in your outdoor space. Add solar lights around your steps and walkways. Add uplighting on water features, and other focal points such as trees. Pendant and string lighting are brilliant for above the dining areas to create a dreamy feel and look.

6. Maintain Your Lawn

If you have a lawned area you may already know how much of a pain they can be. And there is nothing worse than having a lawn that is out of control, full of weeds, or patchy. Ideally, your lawned areas should be the area of your garden where you can sunbathe, play a family game’s let the kids run loose, and more. This means that they should be looked after as a priority. Follow lawn care guidelines and maintaining your lawn on your own should be easy enough. There is plenty of information online, however, if you start to feel unsure or are struggling to get it how you want hire a lawn care specialist.

7. Have Entertainment Options

Although dinner comes at the top of your list when you think about using your outdoor space for entertaining. You definitely want to do more than sit out to dine. Your outdoor living space should provide you with plenty of space for living and fun! Some great ideas include:

A fire pit where everyone can enjoy marshmallows, smores, and great conversation.

Add a child-friendly area with a swing set, playhouse, trampoline, blackboard, mud kitchen, and more.

Create interesting walkways to hidden relaxation spots

Add a hopscotch walkway for the kids and adults to enjoy

8. Provide Some Shaded/Covered Areas

The weather is a huge factor in how much time we get to enjoy our garden. This happens when it’s too hot and too wet. By providing shaded areas you are protecting you, your family, and your friends when by providing them a way to retreat from the sun and by providing shelters like an awning, pergola, or canopy extends how much time you can spend in your garden. Perfect for the days when the rain is on and off.

As you can see there are many ways to improve and create your perfect outdoor living space. It doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive, most of these can be done on a budget. Are you improving your garden this year? What are you thinking about doing? Hopefully, some of these will give you a great place to start.