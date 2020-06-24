Best Lawn Mowers to Turn Your Yard into an Outdoor Oasis

Summer is an excellent time to take care of your lawn and impress your neighbors with landscape design. You might be having tons of design ideas for your outdoor space, but you won’t be able to bring them to fruition without dedicated and landscaping tools. And they are not only rakes, shovels, grass trimmers, hedgecutters, and tillers that you might need to transform your yard into an enviable patch of emerald paradise.

If you want your garden and lawn to stand out you’ll definitely need a reliable mower, the magical tool wherewith you can keep your yard lush and pleasing to the eye. Today’s article will point you in the direction of the lawn mowers brands you can trust.

In preparing this list, we reviewed dozens of products and based our ranking on a number of factors, including product features, value for the money, and a manufacturer’s reputation. Moreover, we read countless garden machinery reviews from experts and actual users. Thus, if you get any mower from this list, you can be sure you’re getting the best tools available today.

#1 Greenworks 25022

According to the manufacturer, their Greenworks 25022 can deliver enough power to “cut through the toughest grass” and thus turn your lawn into a work of art. This tool boasts a durable 20-inch cutting back that can help you get rid of weeds that sprout up at the speed of light in the shortest possible time. Greenworks is great for both small and medium-sized yards. What’s more, the mower in question is comfortable and easy to use. It’s lightweight and allows varying the cutting height and ground clearance to suit your individual needs.

#2 Honda HRX217

The best adjective to describe the Honda HR217VK walk-behind mower is “powerful.” The 190cc engine allows you to mow at a decent speed. When it comes to cutting, Honda has seven cutting heights: 3/4 inch at the lower end and 4 inches at the top end. This mover is set up out of the box, meaning you can use either mulch, side discharge, or bag with it. Beside its superior cutting performance, Honda offers the new Easy Start option, appealing aerodynamic design, and lighter weight.

#3 Troy-Bilt XP TB330

The Troy-Bilt XP TB330 is powered by a 163cc engine, which makes the mowing process faster and more enjoyable. The mower is designed with a variable speed drive control, which can help you select the speed at which you’d like to mow. Troy comes with 3-in-1discharge functions of the side, mulch, and rear bag. It’s also designed with larger high-performance wheels with rear wheel drive and an adjustable ergonomic handle for added ease while mowing.

#4 Makita 18V X2 (36V) LXT

One of the best battery self-propelled mowers currently available on the market is the Makita 18V X2 (36V) LXT. Makita has put together a solid mover, and it packs the kit with 5AH batteries, which gives it a massive advantage in the amount of area you can cut without having to buy more packs. Better yet, its dual-port rapid optimum charger gets two batteries fully charged in just 45 minutes. So, if you have access to power you can actually cycle your batteries all day long without waiting on the charger.

#5 DeWalt DCMW220PS

The DeWalt DCMW220PS is powered by two of the company’s 20V max batteries, the same power packs that work with over 100 of its tools and accessories. Designed for contractor use, this mower is also ideal for homeowners who have invested in DeWalt 20V Max tools. The mower’s folding handle permits upright storage and its carrying handles help you lift it out of the back of a truck or SUV more easily than simply gripping the deck.

#6 Cub Cadet SC 100 HW

The Cub Cadet SC 100 HW is a 3-in-1 walk-behind push mower that offers stellar results. It has a steel corrosion resistant 21-inch cutting deck, a performance tune 159c OHV engine, and a 6-position dual-lever cutting height.

#7 Lawn-Boy 10732 Kohler

The Lawn-Boy 10732 Kohler self-propelled lawn mower is a gas-powered tool, which provides a rear wheel drive system to achieve strong traction across difficult and uphill terrain. For you added convenience, you can quickly empty the cutting bag so that you can get back to mowing. Offering a two point height of cutting system, you can quickly adjust to varying lawn heights to achieve the best results.

#8 Snapper 12AVB2A2707

If you’re looking for an inexpensive gas lawn mower, then the Snapper 12AVB2A2707 is your best bet. This Walmart exclusive gas lawn is ideal for small yards. It is lightweight and maneuverable, which allows you to weed even in the hard-to-read areas. It boasts a variable speed front-end drive, the ReadyStart feature, height adjustment system, and the versatile 3-in-1 cutting deck, and ergonomic handle to suit your individual mowing needs.

#9 Husqvarna Automower 315X

The Husqvarna Automower 315X is a great automatic way of maintaining a clean garden or yard. Neighbors are likely to be envious as this lawn mower can operate while you sleep or take a rest. The mower in question is suitable for up to 0.4 acres. It can climb up slopes up to 22 degrees and can cut up to 2.4 inches tall.

The mower is battery operated so it doesn’t make much noise. Therefore, you can let this machine run at night and not have to worry about disturbing the neighbors. The 315X is guided by hidden boundary wires, and the lawnmower knows when it’s near the edge of the lawn and needs to turn around. What’s more, you can track the location of the mower on the app. You can also control the machine with the command of your voice using the smart app.

It’s a rare homeowner who wouldn’t like to keep their gardens healthy and lawns well-trimmed and edged. Lawn mowers are effective tools that can assist you in your landscape endeavors. The mowers from the above list can make your lawn spark. Just take your pick!