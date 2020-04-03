It’s totally natural to want to look your very best on your special day. At your wedding ceremony, all eyes will be on you—and there will probably be plenty of professional pictures taken to hang in your home for the rest of your life. That’s enough to make any bride-to-be feel the need to look perfect when the big day finally arrives.

Unfortunately, so much of the advice floating around out there about how to look your very best on this occasion revolves around tips for dieting and losing weight.

In reality, any attempt to drastically change your body right before this happens almost never turns out well. As you prepare for your upcoming celebration, try out these safe and healthy tips on how to look your very best on your wedding day (without dieting) and boost your body confidence while you’re at it.

Wear shapewear

This might be one of the best ways to look and feel your very best when it comes to your day. Many brides-to-be choose to wear shapewear underneath their gown, even if they don’t usually wear it on an everyday basis. Bridal one is very popular. It’s available in many different styles that offer varying levels of compression, so you can choose a style and level of compression that matches your personal comfort level.

Many brides are nervous to give it a try on their big day, especially if they aren’t used to coping with it. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to hide your figure or restrict your movement or breathing. The best bridal garments of this type gently smooth and sculpt your curves to flatter your figure in a way that looks completely natural.

If your wedding dress is low-back or backless, don’t worry. There are many options available that remain invisible even under more revealing dresses. Browse through an entire collection of low-back and backless bridal shapewear here from lingerie and shapewear retailer HauteFlair.

Be careful with facials

Getting a facial right before your wedding day might seem like a great idea to get your skin glowing before your ceremony, but it’s important to exercise caution when it comes to getting facials or any other invasive skin treatments.

Unfortunately, many in-depth facials can leave your skin red, blemished, and blistered for a week or more post-treatment. To make sure you look your best on your big day, stay away from facials that involve chemical peels, dermabrasion, extraction, and other invasive techniques for at least a month before your celebration to be safe. If you do want to get a facial right before your wedding, opt for a non-invasive, surface-level treatment that is designed to gently brighten and hydrate your skin.

Do a trial run

Before your big day arrives, it’s a good idea to do a complete trial run of your wedding-day look—complete with hair, makeup, dress, and accessories. A trial run of your wedding-day look might seem a little excessive, but it can do wonders and make sure your look turns out exactly how you want it to in order to avoid any unpleasant surprises or disappointments on your actual wedding day.

Of course, a trial run is not always feasible for brides on a budget who plan to get their makeup and/or hair done by a professional who they can’t afford to pay twice. If this is the case, make sure to schedule your hair and makeup appointments well in advance on the day of your ceremony to leave room for any adjustments and fixes that need to be done if you’re not completely satisfied with how your look turns out.

Get some extra sleep

Yes, we know – it’s the most exciting day of your life, how in the world can one even think about sleeping? But have this in mind – you definitely don’t want to step into the church or show up on your reception, or anywhere outside the house with horrible, dark circles around your eyes. No matter how much makeup you put on your face, fatigue is rather visible in your eyes and your facial expressions.

So, in order to avoid that, just be a good girl and make sure you get comfortable and cosy and calm your nerves with a hot bath and nice, warm tea before you go to bed. Meditation or doing yoga can also be mild and soothing. Or simply let yourself get busy during the day, from early morning to the evening, performing last preparations – the chances you’ll get sleepy in time are rather big.

Smile, smile, smile!

The day has just come! You’re finally starting a new, exciting and lovely chapter of your life and there’s absolutely no reason for not showing all the joy you feel. We know that all those preparations might be so nerve-wracking and stressful, but when all the protocols are completed, there comes fun. Show your happiness – there’s nothing more beautiful to see than delighted newlyweds in love with big greens, having a time of their lives on their special day. Let everyone see your smile, as it’s going to be the most gorgeous embellishment you could possibly have on.

And, oh well, all those photographers around – give them your best, as everyone will want to have a photo with you as a lovely and eternal memory of this magnificent occasion.

We know that us girls dream of this day, the best day of their lives from a very young age. Growing up, we imagine finding our Prince Charming and what our wedding will look like, and we see ourselves just like the princesses we read about when we were little. And, when the time comes, we want everything to be flowless – first of all, ourselves. It’s for this reason that we hope that these few tips will help you find a true happiness in turning into a bride and make your wedding day your most cherished memory, knowing that it was just like you imagined and that you were the star of the day.