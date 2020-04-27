How to Accentuate the Natural Beauty of Your Eyes

It has often been said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. This is actually true in more ways than one. Not only do we tend to judge strangers by their physical appearance, but it is human nature to be immediately drawn to their eyes.

Assuming that the eyes are the window to the soul, it only stands to reason that we should seek to emphasise their presence in a positive manner. How can this be accomplished without going “over the top” in terms of makeup and the latest fashion accessories which boast a decidedly functional edge? Let’s take a look at some professional suggestions as well as how a pair of stylish blue light glasses can have a massive impact upon how you are perceived.

Fashionable Beauty with a Functional Edge

One of the issues with learning to embrace our appearance involves the fact that some individuals feel they will be required to sacrifice comfort and functionality for style. This is often the case in terms of glasses. Many of us spend hours in front of the computer screen every day. Whether this is due to a full-time job or simply to the fact that we enjoy surfing the Internet, the effects upon our eyes can be rather serious. Some possible outcomes include:

An increased number of headaches.

Muscular strains due to squinting.

A disruption in sleeping patterns.

This is particularly the case if we choose glasses that are not equipped to handle the effects of the blue light that is emitted from such screens. The good news is that we can now stave off the issues mentioned above while still accentuating the natural allure of our eyes thanks to the presence of cutting-edge glasses produced by firms such as Barner.

These glasses have been specifically engineered to block out a form of light emitted from computer screens. Often referred to as “blue light”, this wavelength can cause the eyes to improperly focus and lead to problems over time if left unchecked. However, these glasses are able to block the majority of this light; allowing you to remain comfortable throughout the day while still performing all of the work that is required.

Still, we need to keep in mind that these glasses are available in a kaleidoscope of colours and styles. You can therefore find a design that underscores the unique features of your eyes. Suited for both men and women, these options are great ways to embrace the latest technology while still emphasising the natural beauty of your eyes. From retro-inspired styles to more contemporary looks, there is no doubt that you will find what you have been looking for.

Although the functional aspects of blue light glasses cannot be denied, we also need to remember that their visual appeal in conjunction with your eyes should never be overlooked. After all,no one should be forced to sacrifice comfort for beauty.

The Critical Role of Shade and Colour

If you have been looking to make your eyes “pop”, there is no doubt that the correct use of makeup will have a profound impact. In order to better appreciate this observation, perform an online search in regards to your favourite celebrity. For example, employ a term such as “Angelina Jolie without makeup“.

You will be shocked at how much different these and other icons appear in their natural state. While there is indeed nothing wrong with this, we also need to realise that there are many times when you might be looking for a bit of attention. This is when a handful of strategies will come into play.

First and foremost, never underestimate the power of a quality eyeliner. Modern eyeliners have been designed to perform several tasks. They will help to emphasise the natural outline of your eyes; immediately providing them with a more delineated appearance. One lesser-known fact is that eyeliner tends to work in synergy with your pupils. In turn, this reinforces the colour of your iris by offering up a sense of visual balance.

Another useful recommendation is to create a sense of depth through the use of eye shadow. This can normally be accomplished by using two or more shades. When one is applied atop another, your eyelids will exhibit what can only be called a sense of three-dimensional appeal. Try to match the undertones of this eye shadow with the natural colour if your irises. Of course, it is always a good idea to experiment with different tones. There are even some only programs which will allow you see which hues are the most appropriate for the colour and shape of your eyes. You can therefore make an informed decision while taking any guesswork out of the equation.

A final suggestion involves highlights. As you might have imagined, some of the most striking eyes seem to literally lift off of the face. One of the ways in which you can achieve this illusion is to place a highlighting eyeshadow immediately below your lower eyelid and around the circumference of your tear duct. Highlighters come in a variety of colours and some are even imbued with microscopic sparkles. This is a particularly useful strategy if you will be visiting a location (such as a restaurant) that has low levels of ambient light. Once again, the attention of the viewer will be immediately drawn to the centre of your eyes.

Please keep in mind that these suggestions will be based around the tastes of the individual in question. Perhaps the most important takeaway point is that you need to feel comfortable with your appearance in order to enable your eyes to truly shine through. Never be afraid to perform further research online and to ask your friends for their thoughts. There is no doubt that you will come across a great deal of insight. As we are provided with only one set of eyes, it makes perfect sense to display their standalone beauty and to remember that everyone is entirely unique.