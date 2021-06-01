How Charlotte Church Almost Paved a Way to Bankruptcy

The beginning in the entertainment industry for Charlotte Church was a swift one, and the future looked bright from the start. Her amazing career started when she was only eleven years old, and her teenage years were her most productive ones. While very young she performed at high-end places and various concert calls that with ease can be called prestige ones. Living life like this brought not only fame her way but also fortune. She managed to amass close to $36 million.

The lights are not as bright right now, as she’s about t perform for the first time in the last couple of years, and we’re talking about the Pontins Bingo, which is about to go down during a weekend in September. At the moment, she’s at least a couple of years separated from her glory days and is slowly going across the half of her fourth decade being 35 years old. The gig is her attempt to revive her career that has been going backward for a few years. Interestingly she’s starting back from home, as she was born in Cardiff and this performance is scheduled to occur in Wales.

According to the singer’s admittance, she always knew that the lifestyle she had in the last few years meant that one day she had to go back to work. At the moment her net worth is estimated to be close to $8 million. While not too shabby figure, it still means that she managed to squander three-quarters of her entire wealth. Let’s see what were her spending priorities.

Cars and Jewels

The good part about her getting rich was that she couldn’t spend any of it until she turned eighteen. In the mid-time, her youth passed in performance in front of such figures as Bill Clinton, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles. Back in 2004 when she turned eighteen years old, her fortune was a little below $10 million. One of the first things she bought was a Mini Cooper Convertible. The one purchase she wanted, but we’re not sure she did, is a bra covered in jewels which she would wear on her eighteenth birthday. It is still unclear if she bought it. The rumored price was about $1.5 million.

Holidays With Her Girl Friends

She wasn’t the one to save on her friends. When she was of age for drinking and going out she did it on a full scale. The chosen destination was Ibiza. It is rumored that she spent more than $15,000 on parties and alcohol. She rented a private villa for her entourage and a limo driver so that they would be taken wherever they wanted. All expenses whatever they might be were always paid by her. She managed to get too drunk on time, as paparazzi caught her sleeping at bars.

Yachts and Mansions

She was eager on spending in her early years of being able to spend her well-earned money. Back in 2005, she bought a $700,000 house in Cardiff so that she could be close to her boyfriend Gavin Henson. This was a fine investment as she sold the property for $1.3 million a few years later. The next purchase she did with her at the time boyfriend and it was a Vale of Glamorgan mansion worth north of $3 million. The pair split in 201, but not before they developed a drinking habit in their backyard where a bar was located. Their yacht was worth more than $1 million, and many compared them to Victoria and David Beckham. Despite being no longer together Charlotte still bought her ex a five-bedroom apartment so that their children could be closer to one another.

The Lifestyle Itself

While she was spending free every day, her wealth started dwindling. In addition to developing a ton of bad habits, she also had career issues that started in 2014. The singer released a documentary titled Charlotte Church: In Her Own Voice, in which she stated: I will have to work for the rest of my life, not because I want to but because I have to. The taxman is looking at my accounts wondering where I’m hiding all my money.” At that time her wealth dropped to approximately $16 million.

Her goal was not to be reasonable with her money but to work just enough to sustain the lifestyle she already goes used to. In one of her interviews, she said: “I haven’t got a lot of money. I’ve got enough to be comfortable if I was reasonable for the rest of my life. But I’m not reasonable, so I will have to find a way to sustain my lifestyle.”

A Commune for Hippies

While her wealth is now down to $8 million, she is still investing. One of her goals is to create a place where people could gather to work and get together with nature. For this goal, she bought a mansion worth more than $2 million previously owned by Laura Ashley. Church has big plans and talking about them the singer added: “Our vision for this community is one that can support the physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional needs of all its members.”

What She’s Plans For The Future

While music is still her priority the focus is not on it right now. Her days of lavish spending are over, and she now has a different relationship with money. After all TV appearances, talk shows, books, and autobiographies Church is prepared to change the focus. She’s working on a charity project The Arwen Project – a small educational charity. The main goal is to remain positive, and this is what she’s doing: “My life is so full and so rich I definitely feel like I’ve had the good side of the deal.”